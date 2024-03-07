Kristen Stewart Talks Love Lies Bleeding, Being a Boring Actor, and Why Not All Directors Are Up to It





Getting a film off the ground is difficult. Just ask Kristen Stewart.

Her first film, The Chronology of Water, was stuck in development hell, struggling to find financing to the point that she took the stand in January, tell Variety she wouldn't make another film until she'd made hers.

While the industry weighs this threat, audiences can enjoy Stewart's upcoming performances in Love me and Love Lies Bleeding, two very different stories in which Stewart's characters fall head over heels and make questionable choices to keep the romances alive.

The latter, a pulpy slice of Americana written and directed by Brit Rose Glass, hits theaters in the US this month and sees Stewart play Lou, a gym manager smitten with aspiring bodybuilder Jackie (Katy M. OBrian). The couple's romance is threatened when they become entangled with Lou's crime family, led by a grizzled Ed Harris, who runs their small town in 1980s New Mexico.

The Coen brothers' thriller Bonnie and Clyde is both a throwback and a muscular, forward-looking film; a queer love story with dirt under its fingernails that pulses with violent intent. In addition to another showcase for Stewart, the actor told CNN there were many takeaways from working with Glass. What did I learn from this? she thinks. Not everyone should continue to lead. She should.

Stewart knows what she's talking about. A former child star who successfully helmed a mega-franchise before turning to arthouse fare (and a few blockbusters), Stewart has experience to burn and more than a few war stories from life in the trenches of modern cinema. She has worked with David Cronenberg, Pablo Larran, Olivier Assayas, Woody Allen and Kelly Reichardt, has been nominated for an Oscar and won a César, the French equivalent. the first American actor to do so.

Glass had just released his first hit Saint Maud and had only ever thought of Stewart for Lou. (Love Lies Bleeding) was a big step forward, the director told CNN in a joint interview with Stewart and OBrian, but I received a lot of encouragement, especially for the crazier aspects of the film.

Its storyline combines dark humor and sexual abandon with occasional blood and spookiness, in a plot partly motivated by the effect of steroids taken by bodybuilder OBrians. Stewart herself was up for the shoot in Albuquerque in summer 2022. I trust his choices, his instinct, his opinions, I taste all of that, she declared.

I felt completely in his hands,” Stewart said. I don't always feel that way with directors. I think as an actor I get really boring. I don't trust everyone. So it was fun to trust him completely.

There is this delicacy and this open communication, it's really pleasant to see, it's true, without being too binary, but it's quite feminine, she explained. And it was just fun to see her go through such a crazy experience, all while controlling something that was also out of control.

Her relationship with Glass is one she hopes to emulate one day.

If I had to take anything from this (film), I would say find people who really love you. You have to find people who really want to be able to let go of their thoughts, their body, she explained.

I wanted to give her everything so she could take it and do exactly what she wanted to do, and then it had nothing to do with what I wanted to do. I wanted to do, Stewart explained. But somehow, those instincts come together and a movie happens. And I just want to be on the other side.

One thing his crew shouldn't expect if and when Stewart finds himself in the hot seat is a lot of downtime. The conversation shifts to OBrian comparing his experiences in the New Mexico desert with Marvel and Disney productions (the actor had supporting roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Mandalorian).

We have so much more time on a Marvel set, says OBrian, you just

exhale, Stewart interjected.

It's more relaxed, OBrian suggested.

It's boring, his co-star replied.

Stewart doesn't like to wait. Film industry, take note.

Love Lies Bleeding is released in select US cinemas on March 8 before a wide release on March 15 and is released in the UK on May 3.