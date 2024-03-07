What are Hollywood teams asking for?

Last summer, like Unionized writers and actors went on strike for six months against Hollywood studios, with crew members marching and chanting alongside them. On Sunday, the chants continued, as thousands of crew workers gathered for a rally in Los Angeles ahead of Monday's negotiations with Hollywood studios and streamers, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. With one of Hollywood's longest acting strikes to date behind us, members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) won unprecedented pay raises, AI protections and bounties for successful streaming projects. Costume designers, camera operators, sound engineers and lighting designers, who are among the 170,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), are seeking to do the same.

Despite their solidarity with members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA, they felt the weight of the strike and pandemic-induced work stoppage. A dozen camera operators, managers, post-production editors and production assistants spoke with rolling stone last August about how the double strike depleted their savings account or forced them to take side gigs at local grocery stores, restaurants and Target. Unlike their on-screen counterparts who benefit from brand deals and repeated vetting, crew members are paid for the work done during production. The Cinema and Television Fund, a financial aid fund, reported that 80 percent of their calls for financial assistance came from crew members.

As crew unions like IATSE and the Hollywood Basic Crafts Coalition, which brings together five small entertainment crew unions, gathered at the bargaining table with Hollywood studios this week, the possibility of a strike carried out by the teams remains a priority. It's been a tough summer for so-called below-the-line members, and despite hesitation over a third work stoppage, Teamsters West Region Vice President Lindsay Dougherty said Sunday to attendees that if Hollywood studios couldn't come up with a fair deal, “We'll shut them down for good. Here's what animation teams are demanding and the potential for another summer of hot work.

What are the negotiations?

IATSE, the Hollywood Teamsters — whose members include animal handlers, wrestlers, couriers and drivers — and other Hollywood Basic Crafts unions began negotiations Monday. on their pension and health plans common to the film industry, This is the first joint negotiation on pensions and health benefits since 1988.

They aim to secure additional funding from streamers for plans, increase pension accrual rates and prevent cuts to health coverage. Crew unions do not receive residuals or payment for replays, as cast members do. Instead, residuals fund these benefits.

“Our employees understand the industry they work in, the sacrifices and precarious nature of employment, and they work in this environment anyway,” IATSE International President Matthew Loeb wrote in a statement to Monday to union members. “But there’s no reason why these companies can’t build in more protection, reliability and predictability that creates more security.”

Members also pushed for an inflation-adjusted wage increase, updated overtime pay, minimum staffing levels and additional safety protocols. Following the accidental shooting death of a Rust cinematographer and crew member's fatal fall while working on the set of Marvel's Amazing man Last month, workers increased their concerns about general safety. THE Washington Post released a documentary last March, Calm on the set, and spoke with union crew members who said 18-hour days led to dangerous accidents, as well as off-screen sexism and racism. Vanessa Holtgrewe, deputy director of the IATSE department, wrote that she hopes they can return to those long work days at the bargaining table.

“We succeeded in 2021 in creating tough penalties for excessively and continually late meals,” wrote Holtgrewe, a member of the IATSE negotiating committee, in a statement to rolling stone. “We also got an additional 10-hour rest period for more classifications, as well as a mandatory weekend rest period. But there is certainly considerable room for improvement in working conditions, and we will seek additional economic provisions to strongly discourage extraordinarily long days.

In previous years, IATSE has prioritized touchpoints such as salary increases and higher living allowances for near and far hires. After reaching their final deal in 2021, crew members received a 3% pay increase. (SAG-AFTRA and WGA members received raises of seven percent and five percent, respectively, following their deal with Hollywood studios.)

Although core crew members are not directly at risk of being replaced by AI-generated scripts or digital clones of the dead, advances in AI could leave them vulnerable. Union actors have taken steps in their latest contract to protect their image and likeness, such as requiring prior consent for the creation of digital replicas. For teams whose revenue depends on in-person performance, contract language around AI is a major concern, Holtgrewe added.

“Adding new language to our contracts regarding artificial intelligence is a priority in these negotiations, as it was for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA in their discussions last year,” Holtgrewe wrote. “AI and machine learning are not just in the news, they are at the forefront of our members' minds and we will seek to create guardrails for these new technologies, their use in our workplaces, and then to improve working conditions.

Will there be another strike?

Workers at the bottom of the line have come close to striking in the past. About 98 percent of crew members voted to authorize a strike in October 2021, marking the first strike approval in the union's 128-year history. Even so, the move stalled after studio executives remained at the table and narrowly approved a deal guaranteeing salary increases and additional funding for health benefits. A representative for the Hollywood studio wrote in a statement that AMPTP aims to put money back in the pockets of crew members.

“As we begin negotiations, the AMPTP [Hollywood studios] is committed to an open and productive two-way dialogue with our union partners that focuses on keeping crew members on the job without interruption, recognizes the contributions they make to film and television, and strengthens lasting collaboration which ensures the industry and those who work in it prosper for years to come,” wrote an AMPTP spokesperson.

After IATSE and the Hollywood Basic Crafts coalition complete negotiations with Hollywood studios, IATSE will hold separate discussions with the studios, followed by negotiations with the Teamsters and Basic Crafts in June. The IATSE noted on his campaign website that they could call for a strike authorization vote if no agreement is reached by July 31. For Holtgrewe, the likelihood of a strike rests in the hands of the crew.

“We came to the table in 2024 to negotiate a deal with our employers, not a strike,” Holtgrewe writes. “But as Chairman Loeb said at our gathering in Los Angeles on March 3, it would be a grave mistake to question the resolve of our members to have their urgent needs and concerns addressed in this round of negotiations .”