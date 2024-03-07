Weekend Entertainment | Sunday fun day with St. Patrick and Super Mario





Sunday will be special for two reasons: St. Patrick's Day Parade and the inauguration Mario Day. Let's start with the most famous event. St. Patrick's Day Week will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, when the Mahoning Valley St. Patrick's Day Parade begins. The annual event, now in its 46thth year, is one of the largest parades in Ohio, drawing 25,000 to 30,000 spectators to the route through the heart of Boardman. This year's grand marshal is Bob Hannon, president of the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley. The Lord Mayor of Kilkenny is Jimmy Sutman, founder and chairman of Iron and String Life Enhancement. The parade will begin on Market Street at McClurg Road and head north to Southwoods Drive. The official after-party will begin at 2 p.m. at the Magic Tree in Boardman. So, what exactly is Mario Day? Or like its spelling MAR10 Day (because it's March 10)? It's a national celebration of the Mario Bros. video game. In the Mahoning Valley, Birdfish Brewing of Columbiana will be where it's at. The brewery and pub, which offers numerous video games and pinball machines, will open at noon. The first 144 people to order a glass of Power Up Porter, a collaboration beer with Millers Mushrooms, will receive a glass with a custom full-color Birdfish logo inspired by Nintendo and Super Mario. The logo will also be featured on T-shirts for sale in the pub's gift shop. The main event will be a Super Mario Challenge in the ballroom, presented by Salem's Stone Age Gamer. The competition is free and prizes will be awarded to the top three. John Anthony, guitarist for The Vindys, has assembled an ad hoc rock band called Plumbers Punishing Penguins who will take the stage at 2 p.m. The six-piece band will perform songs from the Super Mario Bros. soundtracks. Guests are encouraged to show up dressed as Super Mario, Luigi, Toad, Peach or any other character from the game. Finally, country singer Gary Allan will be in Warren tonight for a 7:30 p.m. concert at Packard Music Hall. For tickets, click HERE. For a complete look at everything happening in the Mahoning Valley, check out The List. Pictured at top: Ursuline cheerleaders march in a St. Patrick's Day parade. Copyright 2024 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessjournaldaily.com/weekend-entertainment-sunday-fun-day-with-st-patrick-and-super-mario/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos