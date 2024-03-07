Baldur's Gate 3 allowed the Karlach actor to subvert the “disappointing” RPG romance tropes found in Mass Effect and Dragon Age





The actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's beloved Karlach has opened up about the times he's been disappointed by gaming romances in the past. Samantha Béart ably plays the role of Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3, and she has captured the hearts of gamers around the world since the massive RPG launched last year. Many players love Karlach for many reasons, from his goofy little dances at camp, to his exciting personality, to his deep, unwavering courage, and kind nature. Béart spoke about his time in Karlach in the conversation with the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences just below (thanks, PC gamer). The actor discusses the topic of player-driven romances with host and writer Alexa Ray Corriea, explaining how these RPG romances typically revolve around a male gaze. “When I talked about romance and said I imagined talking to a woman, it was to make sure our sapphic players felt included,” Béart said in the conversation just below, speaking of his time playing Karlach. “It has nothing to do with exclusion, absolutely not. If I said I walked in and imagined a hot guy, would anyone blink? No, they wouldn't “, they continue. Béart also talks about games she's played in the past that specifically revolve around romance from a male perspective, even when a man isn't involved. “I have been disappointed many times,” they add. And I will name [them]—Dragon Age, Mass Effect. You play a woman, you have sex with a woman, and then it's weird. It’s the ‘male gaze’,” adds Béart. The actor also points out that Karlach, despite his physical stature and battlefield prowess as a soldier, can still be girly, but that doesn't take away from or replace the character you've come to know. “But she's more like a soft puppy than a woman and 'oh okay, now you've broken through the hard exterior,'” Béart says. This isn't the first time Béart has spoken about enjoying his character's romance, especially with other women. Béart previously said she loved Karlach's “ride or die” romance with Minthara and even said her character's controversial “bad ending” was “very deliberate” for Karlach. Karlach's grief in Baldur's Gate 3 spoke directly to my own isolation, and it totally caught me off guard..

