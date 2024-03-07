Adam Sandler tops Forbes list of Hollywood's highest-paid actors | Ents & Arts News





Adam Sandler tops the list of the 10 highest paid actors in Hollywood in 2023 by the American business magazine Forbes. Sandlerfamous for his roles in The Waterboy and The Wedding Singer, has raked in a total of $73 million (£57.1 million) thanks to the success of his stand-up comedy tour and the 2023 Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2. The 57-year-old star's annual income exceeded that of barbie star Margot Robbiethe second highest earner, whose annual salary was $59 million (£46.1 million). As well as playing the lead role, Robbie was also a producer on the summer blockbuster, created by her production company, LuckyChap – the masterminds behind the dark hit thriller, Saltburn. The actress, 33, is the youngest on the list by at least a decade. Tom Cruise61, came third after earning $45million (£35.1million) last year with latest film Mission: Impossible. Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling43 years old, ranked fourth on the list, alongside Matt Damon53, both earning $43 million (£33.6 million). Greta Gerwig's hit comedy about the Mattel doll contributed over £80 million to the UK economyaccording to production company Warner Bros, and grossed $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion) worldwide, Forbes said. Jennifer Aniston55, who starred alongside Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 and its predecessor Murder Mystery, came in sixth place with an income of $42 million (£32.8 million). Picture:

Jennifer Aniston attends the 81st Golden Globes Jennifer Aniston was the only other woman in the top 10. Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake

Picture:

Margot Robbie was second on the list. Photo: Reuters



THE Friends The star and Robbie are the only two women to make the Forbes list. Action hero Jason Statham, 56 – the only British actor to be selected – and Leonardo DiCaprio49, both raked in $41million (£32.1million) last year, putting them in joint seventh place. Picture:

Jason Statham is the only English actor on the Forbes list Pic: Cover Images/AP



Forbes list of Hollywood's highest-paid actors in 2023 1. Adam Sandler $73 million ($57.3 million) 2. Margot Robbie $59 million ($46.3 million) 3. Tom Cruise $45 million ($35.3 million) =4. Ryan Gosling and Matt Damon $43 million ($33.7 million) 6. Jennifer Aniston $42 million ($33 million) =7. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Statham $41 million ($32.2 million) 9. Ben Affleck $38 million ($29.8 million) 10. Denzel Washington $24 million ($18.8 million) In the meantime Ben Affleck51, who is managing director of artist-led studio Artists Equity, co-founded with Damon, earned $38 million (£29.7 million). His film Air – which he directed and starred in alongside Damon – was released last year. Learn more:

Baywatch 'set to return for TV reboot' The final entry was taken by Denzel Washington69, the oldest actor on the list, who earned $24 million (£18.8 million). Last year, he starred in the third installment of the popular franchise, The Equalizer. Picture:

Last year, Denzel Washington appeared in the latest installment of The Equalizer. Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong



The Forbes list is calculated through a series of interviews with agents and industry experts, as well as drawing on sources such as IMdB Pro and Polestar. The business magazine said its figures represent taxed profits for the 2023 calendar year and only include entertainment-related income.

