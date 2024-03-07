Entertainment
Thomas Keller will continue the restaurant's legacy
The Palm Beach City Council will get its first look Wednesday at the new restaurant that superstar chef-restaurateur Thomas Keller plans to open in the spot where Worth Avenues' iconic Ta-boo once stood.
It turns out the new restaurant will be called Ta-boo.
That's according to documents filed by property owners 219 Worth Avenue Holdings LLC, which detail the upcoming restaurant at 221 Worth Ave. as continuing the legacy of the restaurant that served the city for eight decades before its forced closure in May 2023.
Council members at the next restaurant development review meeting will also vote on special exceptions required to open a restaurant and a special exception related to restaurant expansion.
The proposed project will expand the restaurant's first floor from 5,130 square feet to 6,253 square feet by incorporating a portion of the first floor of the neighboring property at 219 Worth Ave. The site plan also includes renovations to the second floor of 219 Worth Ave. and to the accompanying storage building in the lot just north of Ta-boo at 220 Peruvian Ave.
In keeping with the developers' stated goal of preserving Ta-boo's heritage, the project plans to restore the murals added when Franklyn de Marco and his partner and then-businesswoman, Nancy Sharigan, renovated and reopened the restaurant in 1990. According to the letter of intent filed. For the project, the artist who painted the iconic tropical murals will be part of the development.
The new Ta-boo also plans to use materials and colors similar to those used in the old Ta-boo.
Ta-boo Restaurant has been a landmark on Worth Avenue serving the city and its residents since the 1940s, the letter of intent states. It deserves to be preserved and restored.
However, even though the project presents itself as the return of a restaurant that has served the community for decades, council members may question whether the restaurant violates the city's comprehensive plan as a potential regional destination due to Keller's international reputation.
Also likely to attract council's attention is the use of the 'equivalence principle' in the project's parking plan, a policy which allows for less off-street parking than is typically required for a site when taking parking into consideration. already available on site.
At the Feb. 13 council meeting, Council President Margaret Zeidman expressed her displeasure with the policy, calling it “magical thinking” during a discussion with Miami-based Traffic Consultants , The Corradino Group, on future parking and traffic policies the council would like to adjust.
In the case of Ta-boo, the 14 spaces provided on site were subtracted from the 67 off-street parking spaces required under the zone code, for a total of 53 off-street parking spaces required, according to the parking analysis filed for the project. The analysis also indicates that the 53 off-street parking spaces will be accommodated through a valet agreement with the Apollo Parking Lot, just northwest of the restaurant.
Keller has a fleet of award-winning restaurants, including Napa Valley's The French Laundry and New York's Per Se, both recipients of three Michelin stars.
The new Ta-boo represents a homecoming of sorts for the chef, who began his culinary journey as a dishwasher at the Palm Beach Yacht Club on the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront after graduated from Lake Worth High School. His mother Betty was then manager of the restaurant.
Maintaining Ta-boo's name and aesthetic recalls statements Keller made during a December visit to his alma mater about the importance of carrying on a restaurant's legacy.
Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist atPalm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida network. You can reach him at[email protected]. Help support our journalism.Subscribe today.
