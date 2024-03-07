Connect with us

Thomas Keller will continue the restaurant's legacy

The Palm Beach City Council will get its first look Wednesday at the new restaurant that superstar chef-restaurateur Thomas Keller plans to open in the spot where Worth Avenues' iconic Ta-boo once stood.

It turns out the new restaurant will be called Ta-boo.

That's according to documents filed by property owners 219 Worth Avenue Holdings LLC, which detail the upcoming restaurant at 221 Worth Ave. as continuing the legacy of the restaurant that served the city for eight decades before its forced closure in May 2023.

Council members at the next restaurant development review meeting will also vote on special exceptions required to open a restaurant and a special exception related to restaurant expansion.

The proposed project will expand the restaurant's first floor from 5,130 square feet to 6,253 square feet by incorporating a portion of the first floor of the neighboring property at 219 Worth Ave. The site plan also includes renovations to the second floor of 219 Worth Ave. and to the accompanying storage building in the lot just north of Ta-boo at 220 Peruvian Ave.

Thomas Keller's upcoming restaurant also serves as a homecoming for the Michelin-starred chef who grew up in the county and attended Lake Worth High School.

In keeping with the developers' stated goal of preserving Ta-boo's heritage, the project plans to restore the murals added when Franklyn de Marco and his partner and then-businesswoman, Nancy Sharigan, renovated and reopened the restaurant in 1990. According to the letter of intent filed. For the project, the artist who painted the iconic tropical murals will be part of the development.

The new Ta-boo also plans to use materials and colors similar to those used in the old Ta-boo.

To preserve Ta-boo's iconic style, documents state the project will conserve and restore the murals that detailed the restaurant's wall, with help from the mural's original artist.

Ta-boo Restaurant has been a landmark on Worth Avenue serving the city and its residents since the 1940s, the letter of intent states. It deserves to be preserved and restored.

However, even though the project presents itself as the return of a restaurant that has served the community for decades, council members may question whether the restaurant violates the city's comprehensive plan as a potential regional destination due to Keller's international reputation.

