Who will win the award for best film, actor and actress?





It's not about whether “Oppenheimer” will win an Oscar on Sunday. Rather, it's a question of whether director Christopher Nolan will need a little red wagon or a Brinks truck to haul home all the golden treasures. With 13 nominations leading the way, Nolan's atomic bomb thriller arrives at the 96th Academy Awards (airing live on ABC, 7 p.m. EDT/4 PDT) as one of the heavy favorites to snag serious material, categories inferior to major-distribute races like Best Actor, Supporting Actor and Motion Picture. At least Best Actress could be interesting, with previous winner Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) up against newcomer Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) for all the marbles. While we're looking for enough chaos to keep the evening interesting, here are our predictions for all the major categories: Best picture “American fiction” “Anatomy of a fall” “Barbie” “Leftovers” “The Killers of the Flower Moon” “Maestro” “Oppenheimer” “Past Lives” “Poor things” “The area of ​​interest” Will win: “Oppenheimer” Should win: “Barbie” “Oppenheimer” delves into America's past, but it also has awards season history on its side: Nolan's film won top prizes from the directors', producers' and actors' guilds, and only one film, 1995's “Apollo 13,” won them and not as well. won best picture. So, barring one of the biggest Oscar upsets ever, “Oppy” has all of that in the bag, even if the Oscar ranked ballot, where voters rank their top choices, at least presents the possibility of a surprise. And if “Barbie” has a chance, we're going for it, because while “Oppenheimer” is definitely a cinematic achievement, Greta Gerwig's fun, rosy phenomenon feels more of our times with its gender dynamics and existential themes. Best actress Annette Bening, “Nyad” Lily Gladstone, “The Killers of the Flower Moon” Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall” Carey Mulligan, “Maestro” Emma Stone, “The Poor Things” Will win: Peter Gladstone Should win: Holes Stone and Gladstone's quality wins throughout this awards season have made things a bit difficult: both won the Golden Globes, Stone was victorious at the Critics Choice and the BAFTAs (where Gladstone wasn't in the race), but Gladstone has the advantage at the Oscars. , given his recent Screen Actors Guild trophy. (The Oscar winner has only come out ahead of the SAG winner three times in the past 13 years.) Both are great, but instead of zig-zagging, let's secretly hope for a big zag, because Huller fuels every scene in the courtroom drama “Anatomy of a fall”. with mystery and magnetism. Best actor Bradley Cooper, “Maestro” Colman Domingo, “Rustin” Paul Giamatti, “The Vestiges” Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” Will win: Murphy Should win: Wright As the scheming man behind the bombshell, Murphy has made it through Oscar season and there's no stopping him now, between an incredibly big, complex performance and robust “Oppenheimer” momentum. Wright, who is just starting out, will no doubt be back in the hunt at some point, but his role in “Fiction” is a perfect fit for everything he does well. As a fiery academic facing unsuspecting success, Wright outshines the mighty Giamatti, gives big heart to an irascible curmudgeon, and, as one of our great actors, makes the most of his star. Best Supporting Actress Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer” Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple” America Ferrera, “Barbie” Jodie Foster, “Nyad” Da'Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” Will win/should win: Randolph Randolph led the way to the Oscars, and she'll also take home glory on Sunday night. That's exactly what she should do for such a breathtaking ride. After appearances in “Dolemite Is My Name” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Randolph is both entertaining and heartbreaking as Mary Lamb. She's the head cook at a boarding school who forms a mini-family with a crusty teacher (Giamatti) and a rebellious student (Dominic Sessa), all while navigating the absolute heartbreak of the first Christmas without her beloved son. Best Supporting Actor Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction” Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things” Will win/should win: Downey It had box office success, and its fair share of ups and downs, but Downey doesn't have an Oscar. That changes on Sunday, when he'll clean up at one last awards show and (hopefully) say something interesting with a live mic. He deserves a sense of “attaboy” career, but also the fact that after playing a superhero for over a decade, Downey has proven he's good at being an antagonist. As Lewis Strauss, he subjects Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer to a stressful ordeal born of power and pettiness, and in a film that seems bleak, it's satisfying to witness the ultimate payoff. Best Director Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a fall” Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Poor Things” Jonathan Glazer, “The Area of ​​Interest” Will win/should win: Nolan Similar to Scorsese's 2007 win for “The Departed,” this is just Nolan's moment. Despite only garnering two directing nominations (plus three for Best Picture, two for Original Screenplay, and one for Adapted Screenplay), Nolan's cinematic flair is on display in “Oppenheimer “. The Trinity test alone is breathtaking. But he's carved out an excellent populist filmography, from “The Dark Knight” and “Memento” to “Inception” and “Interstellar,” and it's a feat in itself to create a blockbuster hit out of a drama dense three hours. on scientists.

