CBS is developing a soap opera about a wealthy family that could become the first daytime television series with a predominantly black cast in decades. The project is titled The doorsand it follows the lives of a wealthy black family living in an upscale, gated community. The show will be produced by CBS Studios/NAACP production company in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. The doors will be written by Emmy-winning daytime veteran Michele Val Jean (The Bold and the Beautiful), who will also serve as showrunner. Val Jean has also written over 2,000 episodes of daytime television. The last black daytime soap opera was short-lived on NBC Generations, which launched in 1989 as a half-hour drama series and was reportedly the first American soap opera to focus on a black family since its premiere. Also, Fox's hit 2015 drama Empire was considered by some to be a soap opera, although broadcast in prime time. “The doors will be everything we love about daytime dramas, in a new and fresh perspective,” said CBS Studios NAACP Corporate President Sheila Ducksworth (pictured above). “This series will salute a traditionally underserved audience, with the potential to be a revolutionary moment for television.” With multi-dimensional characters, juicy storylines and black culture at the forefront, The doors will have an impactful representation, one of the key touchstones of the company. I am thrilled to develop this project with CBS and P&G, two of the oldest and most passionate champions of daytime radio and television, and the NAACP, whose enduring commitment to Black voices and artists is both powerful and inspiring. Launch any of them a new daytime soap opera would actually break a decades-long streak, as the genre has fallen out of favor given its declining audiences in the face of competition from streaming. The last time a broadcaster launched a new soap opera was in 1999 (NBC's Passions), while the last new CBS soap opera was The Bold and the Beautifulwhich debuted in 1987. There are currently only three daytime soap operas remaining: The Young and the Restless, Bold and beautiful And General Hospital (with Days of our lives on Peacock). In 2011, ABC made headlines by axing two of the long-running soap operas, All my children And A life to live. Two years later, Prospect Park attempted to revive the online soap operas. But CBS recently renewed the 51-year-old's contract. Young and restless for four more years. Duckworth and Val Jean will executive produce The doors alongside Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson and Kimberly Doebereiner.

