Taapsee Pannu pleads for equal pay in Bollywood | Pragativadi

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most accomplished actresses, who has made waves in the Indian film industry with her unique choice of roles and commitment to promoting women-centric films. With a career spanning over a decade, Taapsee has established herself as a versatile actress, known for her powerful performances in films that challenge societal norms and stereotypes.

As a versatile actress, Taapsee Pannu has always stood for equal pay for men and women in Bollywood. She stressed the importance of solidarity among actresses to demand fair treatment and equal opportunities. Her advocacy for equal pay is not only about financial compensation, but also about recognizing the value and contribution of actresses to the success of Indian films.

Speaking about pay inequality between male and female leaders, she says it is prevalent in almost every industry and across the world. When asked about it, Taapsee says, “It’s an ongoing battle, but honestly, I think we won’t win this battle in this life. But if we give up the battle, successive generations will not experience equality either. So that's my motivation to fight this battle because I want the next generation to one day see equality,

Taapsee was recently seen in Dunki opposite Shahrukh Khan, where she once again impressed the audience with her portrayal of the character's name Mannu.

She has continually raised the bar and established herself as one of the film's most compelling performers.

After an exceptional performance in Dunki, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Khil Khil and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.