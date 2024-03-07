Nikon to acquire digital camera maker RED Hollywoods





The flagship RED V RAPTOR XL camera is now owned by the Japanese company Nikon Corporation. RED Exciting news arrived from Tokyo this morning with the announcement of Nikon's acquisition of camera manufacturer RED. According to a press release issued on March 7, Nikon Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding interests of the members of RED.comLLC (RED), through which RED will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikon. RED.com, LLC is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, United States and was established in 2005. The company has approximately 220 employees and its primary business is design, development, manufacturing, sales and supply professional digital cinema services. cameras Since its inception, RED has been at the forefront of digital cinema cameras, introducing industry-defining products such as the original RED ONE 4K to the cutting-edge V-RAPTOR. with its exclusive RAW compression technology. RED's contributions to the film industry have not only earned it an Academy Award, but also made it the camera of choice for many Hollywood productions, celebrated by directors and filmmakers around the world for its commitment to innovation and image quality optimized for the highest levels of filmmaking and video production. RED makes high-end digital cameras like the Raptor V XL. RED The deal was reached through Nikon and RED's mutual desire to meet customer needs and deliver exceptional user experiences that exceed expectations, merging the strengths of both companies. Nikon's expertise in product development, exceptional reliability and know-how in image processing, optical technology and user interface, as well as RED's knowledge of cameras cinema, including unique image compression and color science technology, will enable the development of distinctive products in the professional digital cinema camera market. Nikon says it will leverage this acquisition to expand the rapidly growing market for professional digital cinema cameras, leveraging the commercial foundations and networks of both companies, promising an exciting future in product development that will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in film and video. production. More information: Nikon.com And Red.com

