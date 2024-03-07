aespa Karina's Apology Letter Following Dating News Confuses International Fans





Korean fans have a habit of going straight to a K-pop idol's agency to express their concerns about something. On one hand, fans of bands under HYBE Labels have recently taken their arguments to the label's doors, urging the company to shed its ties to Zionism by letting go of the U.S. unit's CEO, Scooter Braun. On the other hand, another group of K-pop fans disappointingly accused Karina of betrayal – of having a boyfriend. On March 5, aespa's Karina posted a handwritten apology letter – for having a boyfriend – on her Instagram. International fans expressed exasperation at Korean fans protesting the 23-year-old artist's consensual choice to be in a relationship. (Instagram / Katarinabluu) aespa's Karina recently hit the gossip peak when news of her relationship with Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae Wook was revealed in a flash. Instead of praising the star for finding love, some of her fans criticized her with discouraging words like, “Isn't the love your fans give you enough?” » written on the electronic display panel of the truck they had sent. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. apology letter from aespa Karina On March 5, the K-pop singer took her Instagramreacting quickly to criticism, sharing a handwritten apology addressing the issue. First of all, I apologize for having greatly surprised you, his letter began. Unsurprisingly taking the disappointment of Aespa (MY) fans, she offered her sincere and groveling apology, promising to show a mature and hardworking side in the future. People encountering these new excuses might be even more surprised to discover that it's not the first of its kind to emerge from the K-pop scene. By labeling artists as idols and completely erasing their human side, the industry has continued to classify K-pop artists as mere cogs in a machine. Read also : Jisoo, Felix and more K-pop idols at Paris Fashion Week 2024 The infamous pressure that K-pop (and Japanese) idols have been subjected to since time immemorial may have lessened its grip on them over the years, but it still continues to significantly consume their lives. Being entangled in dating news is almost considered treatment synonymous with committing a sin. International fans have often called Korean netizens' exaggerated conservative views pure harassment. Old videos from many groups have reported how, over time, many idols were not allowed access to their personal cell phones, with romantic relationships being reduced to scandalous affairs, leading to total dating bans. The example of EXO Chen immediately comes to mind, although he is not the only one to have faced these scathing attacks for diversifying his personal life. In January 2020, he officially revealed the news of his marriage to his non-celebrity wife. Soon after, anti-fans mobilized a campaign for the company to oust him from the group. Her relationship at the time also came under heavy criticism, with protest trucks knocking on SM Entertainment's door, just like in Karina's case. According to internal revelations, the BBC revealed that these agencies sought to sell idols as romantically obtainable. In turn, several comments from baffled international fans expressed their apologies to Karina for stooping to address an issue related to her personal life. Many of them even repeated the ridiculousness of a 23 year old apologizing for being in a consensual relationship. Many other comments were made regarding their confusion over idols having to apologize for just being human. Here are some other comments under an article discussing Karina's letter: A handwritten apology for doing something normal is crazy

I can't believe we're still doing this in 2024

If any of you are upset about your favorite dates, I need you to take a step back and re-evaluate your life. Getting angry at grown people for having a relationship is really wild to me.

“They don't deserve an apology, I hope she used chat gpt to write this cause, why do you all feel entitled to her life and decisions.”

Oh how I hate Knetz

poor woman, I hope she realizes that no one in their right mind would be angry about such a thing :((

imagine apologizing for dating…for being in love

This shouldn't even exist

She didn't even do anything wrong

It's reasons like this that show why these companies need to stop promoting parasocial relationships

