Jamie Foxx's health complication revealed by actor friend
Jamie Foxx's health complications were due to a nervous breakdown resulting from overwork, according to one of his friends and collaborators.
Society Threat II star Tryin Turner sat down for an interview with The art of dialogue on Tuesday, March 5, where he shed light on Foxx's hospitalization and current condition.
He is in top form. He's cool. He had a little scare but he quickly got over it. He went to his little rehab or something, and he came back, he said.
It was more stress. He was just going through a lot, like a weird sort of nervous breakdown, because he was just overworked and it just went wrong. He fainted.
Turner also slightly downplayed Foxx's health issues, adding: It wasn't anything too serious for me. Jamie, you know, he's a bit dramatic. We the actors! I'm not saying it was all an act, but it wasn't totally crazy.
Watch the clip below.
Jamie Foxx's close friend, actor Tyrin Turner, reveals that a nervous breakdown and overwork were what sent Jamie Foxx to the hospital.
(The art of dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/lxEPwQvw5B
The art of dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 6, 2024
Jamie Foxx was hospitalized last April, with his daughter Corinne announcing on social media that he had suffered an unspecified medical complication.
Fortunately, with quick action and careful care, he is already on the road to recovery, she added.
The actor/comedian was released from the hospital the following month. Despite wild theories surrounding his health problems, including that he was cloned, he appears to have made a full recovery.
Although the 55-year-old has yet to fully reveal what happened, he has spoken about his hospitalization several times since returning to the public eye.
In an emotional speech at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Film and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in December, Foxx described having a near-death experience and admitted that he had temporarily lost his senses. ability to walk afterwards.
I want to thank everyone. I experienced something. I experienced certain things. You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do this six months ago. I couldn't really walk, he said, holding back tears.
He added: It feels good to be here. I cherish every minute now. It's different. I wouldn't wish what I experienced on my worst enemy because it's hard when you're almost finished, when you see the tunnel.
I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn't know where I was going. Damn, am I going to the right place?
I saw the devil go, come on now, he joked. Black people, when we're about to die or going through something like that, there are two sentences, one of the two sentences that we say. The first is: Lord, have mercy on Jesus. Lord, have mercy, Jesus.
I would like to say six months ago that I couldn't have imagined that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up to this microphone and accept this Vanguard Award, all I can say is is Lord, have mercy, Jesus.
