Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir's dance was a parody act on Amar Akhbar Anthony: Shiamak Davar on Khan's performance at Ambani's party | Bollywood News





Actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan treated fans to a memorable moment as they came together for a rare dance performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Shiamak Davar, who choreographed the show, revealed that the coming together of the three Khans was meant to be a fun parody of the classic 1977 film, Amar Akhbar Anthony. In an interview with India Today, the choreographer, who has been working in Bollywood for several decades, said, “The whole idea of ​​the three Khans was to bring them together to do a fun parody on Amar, Akhbar and Anthony, recalling this theme. and it turned out fabulous. We had to do so many last minute costume changes and my whole team did really well with each one. For me, it was the most astonishing act to bring together the three superstars of our nation. Indian Express Entertainment is now on WhatsApp channels. Follow us for the latest news, interviews, reviews, photos and more. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan went on an Instagram live on Thursday to talk about his latest production Laapata Ladies. When a fan asked him about his performance at Ambani's party, Aamir revealed that Mukesh Ambani was a close friend. He said, “Because I danced at my daughter's (Ira Khan) wedding and also at Mukesh's son's wedding. Mukesh is a very close friend of mine. Nita, Mukesh and their children are like family to me. Main bhi unki shaadi mein nachta hu, woh bhi meri shaadi mein nachte hain (I also danced at my daughter's wedding and Mukesh's son's wedding because he is my close friend. I dance at their weddings, they dance to mine). Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan returned from Jamnagar after attending a dinner party on Thursday. Aamir Khan is back on the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

