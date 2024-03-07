X-MEN 3 Actor Turned Down Opportunity to Reprison Role

It's no secret that many cameos are planned for Deadpool and Wolverine (some confirmed, some still rumored), but it seems Marvel Studios and director Shawn Levy are planning to bring back more characters from the now-defunct universe. X-Men franchise we thought.

Hugh Jackman will return as Logan (obviously), but the recent trailer revealed that Aaron Stanford will also reprise his role as Pyro, and we've heard that Halle Berry (Storm), James Marsden (Cyclops), Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) and others may also appear.

However, one actor from a Fox-era film won't be joining the reunion, and not because he wasn't asked!

Speaking to Yahoo! about his role in Netflix GentlemenVinnie Jones revealed that Levy contacted him about a possible Juggernaut costume after he debuted as a villain in X-Men: The Last Standbut after discussing what his role would entail – and what was on offer – the former professional footballer declined the offer.

“I was just asked to do Deadpool, the new one coming out now,” » said Jones. “I spoke to the director and I just said, 'It's a real tragedy to put on this costume, mentally and physically.' It also took a mental toll, because you're in it and you can't do anything make the day. You can only drink through a straw. So, we couldn't make a deal for Deadpool, but, I mean, Deadpool is pretty much my favorite movie of all time. I wanted really did it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the costume.”

Jones has previously spoken about his role in the third X-Men film and how his original role was significantly reduced when Matthew Vaughn stepped away, and he explained his experience working on the project.

“Well, Matthew was the director of that project, Matthew Vaughn, and then he gave up on that.” » Jones explained. “He called me and said, 'Have you signed your contract yet?' I said, “No, why?” He said, “I won't. They're going to hire a new director.” So the new director came in, and it wasn't the same role I signed up for. They watered down the dialogue. It was a bigger role. done, I came out and said that, you know. The director brought in so many other moving parts… and mine was the [only] the one that was diluted, the Juggernaut. It's not… you know, I lost interest pretty early on, because I knew they were just playing me around, you know what I mean? I was angry. I was very upset, because it was so [big] a film, such a big scene, and [I] became an extra. That's what happened.”

So Jones' take on Cain Marko won't make an appearance, but that doesn't mean the CGI version of the character we met in Deadpool 2 won't make his presence felt.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), and Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they will be joined by newcomers from the Emma franchise. Corrin (The crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a television agent and Cassandra Nova (unconfirmed).

A recent synopsis of the film reads: “After facing a few professional setbacks and going through a mid-life crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire from Deadpool and become a used car salesman. But when his friends, his family and the whole world are at stake , Deadpool decides to take his katanas out of his retirement,” the synopsis continues. “He recruits a reluctant and wary Wolverine to fight not only for his survival, but, ultimately, for his legacy.”

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a screenplay by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells.

The film is scheduled to be released in U.S. and Canadian theaters on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and on premium screens everywhere.