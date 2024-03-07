Entertainment
Meet your musician: Jei Pir and Mariah Schab
Q: What is the name of your stage/band?
A: Jei Pir with Mariah Schab or Mariah Schab with Jei Pir
Pir is a Mexican musician, composer and producer who loves rock and roll. It was when he was a teenager that he began his musical career, which is when he began to compose his first songs. He has toured different countries, making his music known mainly in Mexico and Europe and now in the United States.
Schab is originally from Seattle, Washington. She has lived in the Vail Valley for almost eight years. She has been singing since she was doing talent shows in elementary school. She learned the flute in high school and the guitar in her early twenties. When she's not teaching yoga or spending time in her stained glass studio, she enjoys open mic nights to express her talents as a composer and guitarist. She now considers herself a singer/songwriter and she learned a lot from working with Jei, especially about the music production process. She admires his determination to succeed and his exceptional musical skills.
Q: How would you describe your style of music?
A: Pyrock is the genre that Pir says identifies him. He thinks it's like abbreviating the words power, yeah!, and rock and believes that Pyrock was born from the creation of a particular sound. In fact, his followers have told him that when they hear part of one of his songs, they know it's him by the sound of his guitar solos.
Pir recorded his previous three albums, Pyrock, Pyrock 2.4 and Dektor in Mexico and Europe, where this most recent song will also be featured, outside the United States. Pir came from Mexico because he has local music connections in Colorado and wanted to produce in a new location. Plus, Colorado is a beautiful place.
Q: What instrument(s) do you and your band members play?
A: Jei Pir: lead guitar and lead vocals. Mariah Schab: acoustic guitar and lead vocals.
Q: How long have you been playing in the Valley?
A: Pir has been here for a little over six months. Since Pir has been in Colorado, he has spent time at bars that host local musicians, and it is there that he met other talented people and was inspired to start playing in the Valley. Vail. At the Grand Avenue Grill in Eagle, he met Schab. After hearing her play and sing solo, Pir asked her to sing Guns N' Roses' “Sweet Child O' Mine” with him. The crowd was impressed, especially since they had just shaken hands for the first time ten minutes before.
Q: What types of musical projects are you working on?
A: Pir invited Schab to collaborate with him on his new song “Por Favor Perdoname”. Pir showed her a sample of the solo version and she loved it so much that she immediately learned all the Spanish lyrics and even translated it into the English version, “Please Forgive Me”.
Mad Dog Ranch and Studios in Aspen is where Pir and Schab recorded the song's vocals. The Hideout studio in Las Vegas where Pir recorded the original musical and vocal tracks for the song, which was released on February 14 this year and is currently the second most listened to song in Europe on Mariskal Radio Spain's list. The video was filmed in Avon. It’s a powerful ballad that can be found on all digital platforms. Pir and Schab are preparing to perform a live stream of the song at select bars and clubs in the Vail Valley.
Q: Where have you played in the Valley?
A: Vail, Avon and Eagle.
Q: What is your dream location (in the valley or elsewhere)?
A: We would love to play at the summer festivals on the biggest forums.
Q: What other styles of music do you (and your band members) listen to?
A: Hard rock, latin rock, pop, blues.
Q: How does the Vail Valley music scene compare to other places you've played?
A: Each place is special and different. In the valley, we really benefit from the support of local musicians and people from other parts of the world who now live here. There is a wide variety of cultures and sound flavors.
Q: What can audiences expect from one of your performances?
A: The audience can feel a flood of feelings, from sadness and melancholy to adrenaline and happiness with lyrics that convey pleasure and progress. We can go from romantic ballads to explosive hard rock.
Q: Where can readers see a list of your upcoming shows or what else you're working on?
A: On the following social networks you can see dates and important things about the project:
Facebook, X, Instagram, @JeiPirOficial thread, YouTube: @JeiPirVEVO
