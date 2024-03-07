Steve Lawrence, Grammy and Emmy-winning singer and actor, dies at 88





Steve Lawrence, the Grammy and Emmy-winning singer and actor, died Thursday at the age of 88. He died in Los Angeles from complications of Alzheimer's disease. News of his passing was shared with TheWrap by his son, David. Lawrence was best known for his role in the duo Steve and Eydie with his wife of 55 years, the late Eydie Gorm. They were known as television regulars for decades, most notably for their appearance on the first episode of what would become The Tonight Show with Steve Allen. The singer won a talent competition on Arthur Godfrey's CBS show, signing with King Records as a teenager to break into the music business. Instead of leaning towards the rock-and-roll genre, the crooner decided to sing in an older style. He released a self-titled LP in 1953. In 1963, he reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singing Go Away Little Girl, written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King. Recorded later in 1971 by Donny Osmond, the single became the first song sung by two different artists to top the chart with both versions. Other hits that reached the top 10 on the charts included 1957's Party Doll at No. 5, 1959's Pretty Blue Eyes at No. 9, 1960's Footsteps at No. 7 and 1960's Portrait of My Love. 1961 at No. 9. Lawrenced starred as Sammy Click in the Broadway musical What Makes Sammy Run? adapted from the novel by Budd Schulberg. He was nominated for a Best Actor Tony in 1964 for this role. In 1965, he hosted a variety show on CBS, which was short-lived. But in the 1970s, he appeared as a semi-regular on The Carol Burnett Show for more than 24 episodes. The Blues Brothers (1980) contains another of Lawrences' well-known film credits, the role of Maury Sline. He also reprized the character in the 1998 sequel Blues Brothers 2000. Lawrence's roles also included appearing alongside Steve Martin in The Lonely Guy (1984) and as the father of Fran Drescher's character Morty Fine on CBS's The Nanny.

