Entertainment
Coast Salish author details healing through art in autobiography and upcoming workshops
Coast Salish author, poet and artist Sasha taqwblu LaPointe details her journey through trauma, ancestral history and healing in her memoir “Red Paint,” the subject of several upcoming workshops in County Whatcom.
LaPointe's autobiography of a Coast Salish punk, “Red Paint,” is the Whatcom Reads 2024 pick. Events in March 1416 will explore the book's themes and feature discussions with LaPointe.
A related event on Saturday, March 2, featured Seattle author Janet Yoder, who presented her book of essays Where the Language Lives: Violet Hilbert and the Gift of the Lushootseed. The book focuses on Yoder's 30-year friendship with Hilbert, a Skagit tribal elder and great-grandmother of LaPointe, who sought to preserve the Lushootseed language.
LaPointe cited Hilbert as a major source of advice throughout his life and in the writing of “Red Paint.”
She was such a fierce storyteller and activist, which taught me early on the importance of language and story, LaPointe said. I wouldn’t be a writer without my relationship with her.
LaPointe began his work on “Red Paint” through his unpublished undergraduate project Little Boats for the Institute of American Indian Arts. The idea was to write about his most traumatic memory. LaPointe recalls that she was not ready to write a detailed article about the memory of her sexual assault, which led to post-traumatic stress disorder.
After a lengthy mental health break during which LaPointe processed his trauma, the project became “Red Paint.” Woven into the story is ancestral history, a source of both hardship and empowerment for LaPointe.
To me, Red Paint feels a lot like a lesson in healing, taking care of your mind and taking care of yourself, LaPointe said in a recent interview. As she wrote in her autobiography, healing is different from self-medication. Healing is exhausting.
As an author, poet and band member, LaPointe was inspired by the way Olympia-based punk band Bikini Kill could scream and jump on stage, but also stop to say something profound and poetics. LaPointe said the idea that women who were hurting and angry could create impactful art pushed her to write the confessional poetry that is peppered throughout “Red Paint.”
Events featuring the author begin Thursday, March 14, at the Deming Library, where Nooksack Tribe member and Deming Library Public Service Assistant Joshua Olsen will discuss “Red Paint” with LaPointe.
Later today, the author will be on Chuckanut Radio Hour, where she and Washington State Poet Laureate Arianne True will discuss the autobiography. The event will also feature skits, poetry and live music from Lummi Nation violinist Swil Kanim.
On Friday, March 15, LaPointe will host Art and Craft of Writing, a writing workshop where people can learn more about LaPointe's process and apply new techniques.
The author will conclude his in-person events that same day with a presentation at the Mount Baker Theater on “Red Paint,” the poetry book Rose Quartz, and his upcoming book of essays, Thunder Song.
On Saturday, March 16, in an online event, LaPointe will reflect with fellow author Kristen Millares Young on what it was like to share her work in Whatcom County, where several key parts of the book take place.
LaPointe is now based in Tacoma and working on poetry about orcas inspired by Coast Salish legends. On Tuesday March 5, she released Thunder Song, about heritage, history and music. Recently, while LaPointe was recording a new song with his band, the song turned into an essay that will be part of his upcoming book of essays Thunder Song. At the end of the essay, LaPointe includes the original lyrics.
I can write about the world around me, about things that bring me immense joy, but also about things about the world that bring me a lot of anxiety. I'm able to look outward instead of inward, LaPointe said.
All events featuring the author are free except for the Chuckanut Radio Hour event, and some require advance registration. The full list of upcoming events, more information and registration links are available at whatcomreads.organd more information about LaPointe's work is available at sasha-lapointe.com.
