Joe Biden zooms with acting presidents for advice on the State of the Union

X / @POTUS Joe Biden is going out of his way to make sure his State of the Union address resonates with Americans… because he's following the advice of past presidents – even if it's wrong! POTUS posted this video Thursday ahead of his SOTU later that evening, and he zooms in with a group of actors who have played presidents in film or TV roles — and yes, he has some big names here chatting with him. Morgan Freeman – who played President Tom Beck in “Deep Impact,” as well as Pres. Trumbull in “Angel Has Fallen” – reflects on his character facing an impending meteor threat… saying that in the midst of the crisis, people found comfort in his message of hope. Bill Pullman — known for his role as President Thomas J. Whitmore in 1996's “Independence Day” — reflects on his character's battle against invaders from outer space… noting that fear and chaos had a unifying effect on the people. As for Tony Goldwyn — who played President Fitzgerald Grant III on “Scandal” — admitted that his character behaved rather poorly during his term in office. But here's the thing…he advised Joe that if he just told the general public that they were making him a better man, they would eat him up. Michael Douglasmeanwhile, had some poignant advice to share… emphasizing that love and compassion are strengths, not weaknesses, and urged Biden to use his first lady, Jill, to his advantage. He played President Andrew Shepherd in “The American President.” Geena Davis – famous for her role as President Mackenzie Allen in the TV series “Commander In Chief” – revealed that every week her character faced a new crisis and the first lesson she learned was that there is no had no tears in politics. JB was clearly impressed by GD's portrayal, telling her she did a hell of a job. And with a touch of humor, he expressed his hope that his policies would not make anyone else cry. The only big actor missing from the lineup is obviously Martin Sheen … 'West Wing', anyone? In any case… wise words from fictional presidents, indeed!

