New UK tax break poses 'threat' to Irish film industry
Oscar-nominated film producer Ed Guiney says a new tax relief scheme introduced this week in the UK could pose a threat to Ireland's booming film industry.
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a new 40% corporate tax cut for film and TV studios during his Budget speech on Wednesday and Guiney, who runs production company Element Pictures, believes the move could turn businesses away from Ireland.
“It's a threat to us. If we don't do something similar, I think we could see production drifting to Northern Ireland,” Guiney said.
The British plan also includes a new tax credit for independent films shot in the United Kingdom and with a budget of less than 15 million (23 million).
“I think a similar incentive program would be incredibly helpful,” Guiney said.
Guiney was speaking to Los Angeles' Fran McNulty for an interview that will air on Prime Time on RT One at 9:35 p.m. Dubliner Guiney is in Los Angeles ahead of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday evening.
WATCH: Ed Guiney on Ireland's thriving film industry and Oscar nominations for Element Pictures
Poor Things, produced by Element Pictures, was nominated for 11 awards that night, including Best Picture.
A Best Picture nomination can add up to $20 million at the box office, with a win in that category potentially adding multiples of that. Writers, directors and producers can expect much more interest in their work and easier financing for their projects.
“We showed our film in about 500 cinemas before the nomination. After the nomination, we went to two and a half thousand. This is what allowed the film to cross the mark of 100 million dollars in cinema revenues in the world.
“It's extremely important. In a way, the nominations are the most important thing in how they impact the success of the film. They reassure the audience that this is a quality film,” he said. Guiney said.
The recent success of the Irish film industry on the world stage has lasted “30 years” according to Guiney and has been helped by major investment and programs similar to that announced in the UK this week.
“It dates back to the establishment of the Irish Film Board by Michael D Higgins in the early 90s. It is the result of an investment over 30 years. Having had the opportunity to flex our muscles in film and television , we took to it like ducks to water,” Guiney said.
After a record number of Irish nominations last year, Ireland is once again in the running. Cillian Murphy is widely expected to walk away from the awards ceremony this Sunday with the best actor statuette for his turn in Oppenheimer.
Colm Bairad wrote and directed An Cailn Ciin, which was nominated for Best International Feature Film at last year's awards.
It was the last film played during the nominations and Mr Bairad told Prime Time it was one of the most nerve-wracking moments of his life.
“It was just complete elation and disbelief, I felt so proud. I still get nervous just watching the video itself. It's just an incredible moment for me and for the whole team and the actors.”
The Academy Awards are the culmination of what has become known as “awards season,” and while all of these awards are important to filmmakers, none can change their fortunes as quickly as the Academy Awards.
“I will never forget the day the nominations were announced. Once we were nominated, more distributors were interested in buying the film. It's an added boon in that they can now indicate on all their publicity materials that this is an Oscar-nominated film,” Bairad said.
Indigenous films like An Cailn Ciin will be key to the industry's continued success here, according to Ed Guiney, who says we should be wary of relying too heavily on international productions.
“What we need to do is invest in Irish storytellers and filmmakers, because too much reliance on large-scale foreign projects coming to Ireland is not very sustainable.
“We are a nation of storytellers. I know it's a cliché, but I think it can also be true,” Guiney said.
It's a sentiment echoed by Colm Bairad who says An Cailn Ciin's nomination has helped him believe there is an audience for Irish-language films on the international stage.
“We're realizing that there's actually an appetite for it and it's something that makes our national cinema even more distinctive. We're starting to show the world that we have this other side of us and that we have this other voice that we can speak with,” Bairad said.
There has been much to celebrate for Irish filmmakers in recent years and Sunday will be an opportunity for Guiney and his colleagues to reflect on another memorable 12 months.
“It's a great opportunity for us to celebrate with the cast and toast the success of the film. We enjoy it and are very grateful.”
Fran McNulty's interview with Ed Guiney features on the Thursday March 7 edition of Prime Time, broadcast on RTE One television at 9:35 p.m.
