Jeopardy! : Can anyone stop Troy Meyer after a stunning victory at TOC? | Entertainment

Danger!The chaotic Tournament of Champions has its semi-finalists after Wednesday's (March 6) final quarter-final match, which saw Troy Meyer cementing himself as the potential new favorite.
Meyer, a music director and professional quiz player from Tampa, Fla., who won six games in Season 39, returned to the Alex Trebek stage with a point to prove. He faced Sean McShane, a tour guide from South Boston, Massachusetts, and Deb Bilodeaua restaurant server from San Francisco, California.
Meyer took the lead in the first round, answering 14 clues correctly and raising $7,000. He then progressed through Double Jeopardy, successfully finding and answering both Daily Doubles, which put him in a runaway position with over a third of the round remaining.
After 28 correct answers in total, Meyer entered Final Jeopardy with an insurmountable $38,400. In comparison, Bilodeau had $8,400 and McShane had $7,200.
And, just to cement his dominance, Meyer was the only player to correctly answer the Final Jeopardy clue (Country celebrates 100 years of freedom 100 years too early, aka The Fire Next Time, released this year) with 1963.
I missed Troy's original race, but I can't help but think he's absolutely in contention to win it all. Super awesome game, one fan wrote on the Danger! Reddit forum.
This game was so dominant. There was so much carnage that this episode should be uploaded to LiveLeak, another said.
Another wrote: Really impressive! I knew Troy would be tough to beat, but WOW to see him totally dominate against two really strong competitors was something else.
Troy's performance reminds me of Alex Jacob as they were both 6 day champions and dominated the quarter finals. Troy is now my pick to win, another commentator added.
With Meyers' victory, the semifinal matches are now set. The first semi-final match will be broadcast this evening, Thursday March 7, and will see the favorite Ben Chan face Jared Watson and Fame peril! winner Ike Barinholtz.
The division Yogesh Rout will face David Sibley and Champions Wildcard winner Emily Sands in the match on Friday, March 8.
Then, on Monday March 11, Meyer will return to the stage to fight Luigi de Guzman and Brian Henegar.
Could Meyer end up winning the entire tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
