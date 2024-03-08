Hollywood producer of 'Blue Bloods' accused of sexual assault





A well-known producer of TV shows including Six Feet Under, Blue Bloods and How to Get Away With Murder is facing sexual assault charges after being accused of drugging an unconscious man before carrying out the sexual acts. Laurence Andries, 66, was indicted on six counts, including sodomy of a victim prevented from resisting by a controlled substance, oral copulation of an intoxicated victim and penetration of an intoxicated person. drunkenness, authorities said. The assault, according to authorities, took place in Los Angeles on June 30, 2022. Andries, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, is free on $150,000 bail and has not yet had his preliminary hearing. He was arrested by Los Angeles police last August after the Los Angeles County district attorney filed six criminal charges against him. The producer could not be reached for comment. The man who says he was sexually assaulted, identified in court documents only as John Doe, said ABC7 he is a military veteran and aspiring writer who was being mentored by Andries when he was drugged and assaulted. I think he drugged one of my drinks, took me to his house and then… I can't say the word. I'm sorry, I can't say, said the man, whom ABC did not identify. The man told the station he met Andries at a writers' program and they became friends. In June 2022, they went out for drinks, he told the station, although he said he had always been very clear, like, I'm heterosexual. According to ABC7, the man said he immediately reported the alleged assault to police, despite the potential consequences for his future in Hollywood. Andries, a graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, has been writing and producing in Hollywood for three decades. He was co-executive producer of How to Get Away With Murder, Blue Bloods, Godfather of Harlem and Alias, as well as one of the writers on HBO's The Pacific. Andries also serves as vice president of programming for the Writers Guild Foundation.

