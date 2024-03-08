Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Kanika Dhillon, Adah Sharma and more…

– Advertisement –

Kareena Kapoor: I can't understand when I see myself with filters and edits

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about how the concept of beauty has changed and added that she couldn't relate when she saw herself with filters and edits.

Giving the audience a glimpse into her personal life, Kareena said: I think there is a complete shift now towards beauty and rawness. I like that there are small wrinkles on my face, I can't understand when I see myself with filters and edits.

Kareena, who has never shied away from flaunting her real skin on social media and even in films, added: I'm the first to say that I don't wear makeup and I like it that way because I have been like that, wasn't it. by Chameli, Refugee and Dev.

She then shared an anecdote from her 2004 film Dev.

At Dev's house, I had oil in my hair. The journey must be enjoyed by everyone, we cannot try to stay at a particular age. I'm so happy I don't want to be 20 anymore, she said.

Kareena was chatting with actress Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha Season 6, which airs on JioTV and JioTV+.

Kanika Dhillon says female characters are still stuck in a narrow spectrum

Mumbai – Writer and producer Kanika Dhillon says that the way Indian cinema views women's empowerment, female characters end up getting stuck in a narrow spectrum.

The writer-producer, who has written films such as “Dunki”, “Haseen Dilruba” and “Manmarziyaan”, notes that female characters in Indian cinema are either fair or exist only to be the source of motivation of the male protagonist, when There can be many nuances to these characters on screen.

Dhillon spoke to IANS and shared her vision on women empowerment in the film industry and ways to achieve it.

“Women's empowerment in Indian cinema is stuck in an array of characters who are either righteous, holier-than-thou, or exist to be the sole source of motivation for the male protagonist, the black and white,” she said. declared.

“As a writer and producer, I believe their power comes from portraying them in their nuanced glory, exploring the depths of their psyches, their imperfections and their conflicts,” Dhillon added.

Elaborating on the idea of ​​nuanced representation of women, she said: “The women I have had the chance to see are deeply flawed and accept their flaws without being ashamed of them. This is how I also try to write my characters, be it Rumi from 'Manmarziyaan' or Rani in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' (my next film).

Speaking about her goals for the female artist community and how she wants to contribute to it, she said, “The community has recently started to flourish with the rise of female-centric stories. These artists would do wonders if they were given the opportunity to sink their teeth into complex characters rather than being forced to embody a placeholder in a man's world.

She concluded by saying, “As a producer and writer, I want to contribute to this growth by writing and supporting more dynamic female characters who tend to challenge the inherent biases that exist in our audience, whether they come from of their conditioning or their morality.”

Adah Sharma defines “girl power”: “Don’t put down another woman”

New Delhi – As International Women's Day approaches on March 8, 'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma says she considers herself lucky to be a woman in the film industry because women are given “such powerful roles”.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on the occasion of International Women's Day, Adah said, “I feel very lucky to be a woman in this day and age. »

Adah made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the hit Hindi horror film '1920'. She was then doing high-octane action in the “Commando” franchise. However, it was last year that she gained a national audience with her performance in Vipul Amritlal Shah's 'The Kerala Story'.

She is now all set to showcase her acting skills in the upcoming film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', based on the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. Her ever-expanding filmography is proof that she's out there and she's serious about content.

“At a time when women are landing powerful roles, I got 'The Kerala Story', followed by 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', and 'Sunflower' season 2 also released,” said Adah, looking back on a creatively satisfying year. .

What does girl power mean to her? “To me, 'girl power' is not about putting down another woman, not talking bad about another woman and supporting other women. »

Continuing the theme, she added: “Also, as a woman, I wouldn't want to diminish another woman's credibility just because she looks glamorous. »

Adah then compared her generation of actresses to their predecessors, saying it's not just now that women are being taken seriously in showbiz.

“In the past, actresses have also played bigger roles,” she noted. “In the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, women in the industry were also very glamorous and talented. The problem, however, was that they didn't have an ideal workplace.

The 31-year-old actress refreshed her memory and recalled a conversation she had with a yesteryear actress who told her about the difficulties her generation faced while filming.

“They didn’t have vanity vans like we have today,” Adah said, remembering the conversation. “Now we have a van and can use clean toilets between shoots to change clothes safely.”

Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed by ducks during his day with the ducks

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, was seen in the company of ducks on Thursday.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of himself being followed by ducks amid their loud noises. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a blue sleeveless vest paired with black pants and a pair of sunglasses. The actor makes a gesture to silence the ducks by saying: Chup, aawaaz nahi but the ducks, undeterred by the actor, continue to make noise.

Kartik wrote in the caption, Ducks Day Out.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline. Earlier, the actor was seen at the T-Series office alongside actress Triptii Dimri, last seen in the hit film Animal.

The meeting seemed to be for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Triptii was dressed in a smart casual outfit, which included jeans, a yellow ocher colored shirt and a jacket. She accessorized her look with a shoulder bag.

Kartik wore black pants and a denim shirt. He was seen walking next to the iconic machine gun which was used as a prop in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan introduced a mysterious lady from the upcoming installment of the horror comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a piece of a puzzle from an actress' photo. Internet users were quick to guess, saying it was Triptii Dimri. Kartik wrote in the caption: Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Diwali2024.

Huma Qureshi on 'Maharani: It was the best experience of my life

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi has called streaming political drama series Maharani the best experience of her life.

Huma took to Instagram, where she shared a series of photos of her Maharani crew members and said that she has immense love for the team, who she called the best person and even thanked creator Subhash Kapoor.

So much love for this team…best people #Maharani O thank you @sirsubhashkapoor for this…this has been the best experience of my life. We all worked hard for this… now it’s your turn, dear audience!!!

She added, All I can say is THANK YOU and wait until the end… Rani Ka Badla #love #gratitude #blessed @dkh09@jollynarenkumar @veerakapuree @ishikka_kumari @amit.sial @dibyenduofficial @sonylivindia @kangratalkies.

The multi-season political series is partly inspired by several incidents that took place in Bihar in the 1990s. It also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq. Maharani 3 releases on March 7 on Sony LIV. (IANS)