'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman's Signing Canceled at Book Soup Over Security Concerns





Book Soup canceled a March 27 appearance by Stranger Things actor and author Brett Gelman. The outlet said the escalating threats “became a security risk we were not prepared to take.” The store has hosted many controversial authors over the years and has rarely canceled, but said the “current busy environment” had forced its hand. Gelman has been outspoken in his support for Israel following October 7, but claims that his book tour cancellations were due to his emphasis on his “Jewish identity.” Gelman's book, The terrifying realm of possibility: almost true storiesis not overtly political and in the vein of Philip Roth's politics Portnoy's complaint. The anthology weaves together five interconnected short stories told through the perspectives of five different Jewish characters. Gelman describes it as a “return to the literature that I loved and that I felt wasn't represented: Jewish black humor.” The book is scheduled to be released on March 19. Her appearances were also canceled at Book Passage in San Francisco and the Book Stall in Winnetka, Illinois, and her upcoming New York City date on March 19 at City Hall was canceled. The book's publisher, Dey Street, an imprint of HarperCollins, echoed Book Soup's story about the Los Angeles cancellation. “The store has seen an increase in angry calls and emails. Although the store planned to hire additional security guards and was aware that Brett also planned to provide his own security, Book Soup did not feel it could ensure the safety of Brett, his staff, and attendees . Gelman told Los Angeles website, “It's hurtful in terms of what's happening to my book, but it's also traumatic in terms of, what is my position in the world? The fact that they are backing down for whatever reason they allowed this to happen is something I never thought I would ever experience. I never thought I would be subjected to such aggressive discrimination based on the fact that I am Jewish. He added that the threats against his appearance are not serious enough to cancel his appearance. “These are the cries of tyrants,” he said. “Maybe they're worried that a gang, you know, will march outside and throw a trash can out the window, but I said that wasn't going to happen. I was going to provide enough security to make sure that didn't happen. Gelman continues: “I support Israel, but that does not mean I celebrate the deaths of innocent Palestinians. It kills me that as a Jew, I am conditioned to think that I have to apologize for being Jewish, for defending the rights of my people and the humanity of my people,” says Gelman. “It’s a power grab. We are dehumanized. We are scapegoats on all sides. We are the most enlightened people of all time. Gelman is reportedly looking for other locations in Los Angeles. In early February in Los Angeles, a literary event featuring Moshe Kasher and Mayim Bialik was also disrupted by protesters, allegedly over Bialik's comments on the war between Israel and Hamas.

