From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Bollywood stars are back in Jamnagar





Days after the three-day gala event preceding the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ended in Jamnagar, several Bollywood celebrities once again returned to Gujarat. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor and Arijit Singh, most of the B-Town stars were spotted at the Jamnagar airport last night. If you thought the festivities were over, you were wrong. Why are Bollywood celebrities back in Jamnagar?

Instagram The pre-wedding festivities aren't over yet. The Ambanis threw a grand party for the Ambani family and the employees who worked hard to organize the event. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations not over yet

Instagram This event is aimed at Reliance employees from various divisions, their family members and employees working in Jamnagar. Staff from Vantara Animal Hospital are also joining us. The festival is dedicated to the “Jamnagar family”. Furthermore, it was clarified that all previous performances will be repeated. The food menu remains the same as last week's pre-wedding festivities. Several videos have surfaced showing us a glimpse of the celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan was seen hugging Nita and Mukesh after greeting the guests on stage. Radhika Merchant was seen in a Gujarati look wearing an organ colored Ghaghra and Choli. Nita Ambani wore a red saree. Shah Rukh Khan spoke in Gujarati In one of the videos doing the rounds, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen speaking in Gujarati. “Jamnagar, tabiyat ekdum tablatod che ne? Taming Loko Ae Jamilidhu ke nahi? Tame loko bau saaru laage che. But becausemain Shah Rukh hoon, mujhe yahan joh ladies hai woh zyada sundar lag rahi hain (Jamnagar, how are you? Have you eaten well? You all look good, but because I am Shah Rukh Khan, I the impression that the ladies here look more beautiful). Salman Khan featured on his hit tracks

Instagram In the clips doing the rounds, Salman Khan can be seen dancing on stage to a medley of his hit tracks, including Teri Meri Prem Kahaani from Bodyguard, Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan, Chand Chupa from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, among others. Anant Ambani announces that Vantara is now open to the public While addressing the audience, Anant Ambani said, “One more happy thing: from tomorrow we are going to open Vantara to everyone.” For the uninformed,Anant Ambani's animal shelter called Vantara in Gujarat's Jamnagar region features state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, academic institutions and much more. For more news and updates from the world ofOTTAndcelebritiesSinceBollywoodAndHollywoodcontinue readingEntertainment Indiatimes.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/entertainment/celebs/anant-ambani-pre-wedding-extended-celebration-reliance-employees-jamnagar-bollywood-celebrities-return-vantara-629218.html

