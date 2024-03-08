Actor and singer Steve Lawrence, half of Steve and Eydie, has died at 88





Steve Lawrence, crooner, actor and comedian of the 50s and 60s who teamed up with his wife Eydie Gormé to form the duo Steve and Eydie, has died at the age of 88. Lawrence died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles from complications related to Alzheimer's disease, a family spokesperson said. Variety; Lawrence was forced to retire from touring after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2019. “My father was an inspiration to so many people,” his son David Lawrence said in a statement. “But to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his incredibly talented wife. I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son. I hope his contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for many years to come. » Lawrence, born in New York, got his start in show business as an 18-year-old singer hired by Steve Allen's late-night show in 1953; a year later, the program was renamed Tonight's show, with Allen its first host. While Tonight's showLawrence met fellow singer and casting partner Eydie Gormé, and the couple married in 1957. The pair embarked on a recording career together in addition to their television appearances – after Allen left the group. Tonight Showthe duo briefly launched their own The Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé show – with Steve and Eydie releasing a series of singles in the late '50s and early '60s. Steve and Eydie also won two Grammys for Best Performance by a Vocal Duo or Group. While Lawrence and Gormé remained married and continued to perform together until Gormé's death in 2013, Lawrence also enjoyed her own solo career which included a handful of Top 10 singles like “Party Doll,” Pretty Blue Eyes”, “Footsteps” and “Go Away Little Girl”, which reached number one in 1962. Tendency In the decades since, Lawrence has become a fixture on the small screen, appearing on programs like The Carol Burnett Show, What's My Line? and his own variety show. Lawrence also appeared on Broadway, starring in and earning a Tony Award nomination for his role in the 1964 musical. What makes Sammy run? On the big screen, Lawrence is best known for playing talent manager Maury Sline in the 1980s. Blues Brothersa role he would later reprise in 1998's Brothers Blues 2000. Lawrence was also a longtime friend of Frank Sinatra; their friendship has been usurped by a loved one Saturday Night Live sketch, where Mike Myers portrayed Lawrence in Phil Hartman's Sinatra.

