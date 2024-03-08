Iconic female characters from Bollywood films

International Women's Day celebrating the great power of girls in Hindi cinema

Marie Kom

By: ASJAD NAZIR

THERE will be another global celebration of girl power on International Women’s Day.

The annual March 8 day, aimed at empowering women and girls, will once again focus on everything from important social causes to human rights, equality and the celebration of female heroes .

Oriental eye decided to mark the occasion by selecting 21 impactful, inspiring and powerful female characters from Bollywood films across the decades, arranged in chronological order.

Princess Madhuri in Hunterwali (1935):

Australian actress Mary Ann Evans took the stage name Fearless Nadia and introduced girl power to Indian cinema with a series of stunt-based action films. It all started with Princess Madhuri and her masked vigilante alter ego, Hunterwali. She broke the shackles of female characters with eye-catching stunts, fight sequences and body-hugging outfits. The actress followed up with similar films that could all make this list.

Radha in Mother India (1957):

Nargis capped a successful career with her portrayal of the spunky Radha. The legendary actress took on the role of a woman who faces every challenge imaginable, from becoming a single mother to battling the elements and making the ultimate sacrifice. The greatest female character in Bollywood history exuded pure power and helped make the film the first Indian film nominated for an Oscar.

Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam (1960):

The sparkling jewel in the crown of Bollywood's biggest film is the courageous courtesan, ready to sacrifice her life for the man she loves. Madhubala delivered a career-defining performance as an iconic beauty who bravely challenges a fearsome emperor. She then agrees to make the ultimate sacrifice in the story of the star-crossed lovers, which makes everyone believe in the power of being fearless in love.

Rosie in Guide (1965):

Made almost 60 years ago, this film was way ahead of its time and that included the progressive role played by Waheeda Rehman. At a time when Indian women didn't have much recourse to leave unhappy marriages or relationships, Rosie comes back from the brink and does just that to pursue her passion. When the second man in her life also proves disappointing, she takes over and proves that a woman doesn't need a man to flourish.

Geeta in Seeta and Geeta (1972):

The female answer to the 1967 blockbuster, Ram and Shyam, saw Hema Malini playing estranged identical twins with contrasting personalities. While Seeta is weak, the fiery Geeta is much stronger and will not put up with nonsense from anyone. When they accidentally swap places, Geeta sets out to right some wrongs. Honorable mention also goes to the similar dual role played by Sridevi in ChaalBaaz (1989), which included the courageous Manju.

Manju Dayal in Beautiful place (nineteen eighty one) :

The character played by Rekha made such an impact in the award-winning comedy-drama that it was remade several times. The warm young woman, who melts a cold and tense family and has a positive effect on them, will inspire many female characters in the following decades. The fiery character showed the immense power of positivity and made many want to be like him.

Aarti Saxena in Khoon Bhari Maang (1988):

The Indian adaptation of the Australian miniseries Return To Eden saw Rekha play a wealthy widow who remarries and is almost killed by her evil second husband. She recovers from her disfigurement and undergoes a physical and emotional transformation, before embarking on a daring mission of revenge. She was truly the hero of the hit film, about a woman taking justice into her own hands.

Namrata Singh in Phool Bane Angaray (1991):

There have been great policewomen in Bollywood, and this one was memorable. One of Rekha's last major roles as a leading lady saw her play a courageous woman who joins the police force to avenge the death of her crusading policeman husband. Namrata is the hero of this action drama and embarks on a transformative journey, brimming with power.

Saraswati to Beta (1992):

Madhuri Dixit never shying away from playing courageous characters meant that she was perfect for this role as a pragmatic woman, much smarter than her uneducated husband. Instead of being the usual subservient daughter-in-law of Hindi cinema, Saraswati takes on the evil mother-in-law directly and does everything she can to protect her husband. The blockbuster remake of the 1987 Tamil film, Enga Chinna Rasapresented the character of a tough housewife, unwilling to put up with any nonsense.

Michelle McNally in Black (2005):

One of the greatest performances in Hindi cinema history saw Rani Mukerji bring to life a deaf and blind character who doesn't let the limitations of life stop him. While the character made people appreciate what they have, it was also empowering on many levels and demonstrated that there is always hope, even in the darkest of times.

Meet Kaur Dhillon in Jab we met (2007):

There's a reason why many leading ladies cite Geet as a dream role. Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered a career-defining character with a perfect portrayal of a free-spirited woman trying to live life on her own terms. During her journey, she also inspires a deeply depressed man she meets to love his life again. When things don't go as planned, that inner spark still burns brightly within her.

Meera Gaity in Nobody killed Jessica (2011):

Although Vidya Balan admirably plays the woman trying to seek justice for her murdered sister, it was Rani Mukerji who added a spark with her portrayal of a no-nonsense journalist, Meera Gaity. The film, based on a real-life murder case, saw the actress play the dynamic role of a journalist who will do whatever it takes to uncover the truth.

Vidya in History (2012):

On the surface, Vidya is a seemingly helpless and heavily pregnant woman trying to find her missing husband. In reality, she's a brave, tough, driven, murderous woman playing a much bigger game for revenge. Vidya Balan delivered one of the best performances of her career as an unpredictable character with an unbreakable spirit and the intelligence to take on a deadly male opponent.

Zoya in The one who tiger (2012):

One of the deadliest female characters in Bollywood history saw Katrina Kaif play a Pakistani secret agent, who teams up with an equally dangerous Indian spy. The two main characters proved so popular that they spawned two sequels. All the films have seen Zoya at her best against formidable foes. She remains a tough character in a spy universe that has spawned a series of spinoff films.

Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish (2012):

The beautifully crafted character played by late actress Sridevi showed that female empowerment can come from the simplest of actions. She plays an Indian housewife who is made fun of by her family for not speaking English and decides to do something about it on a trip to New York by enrolling in a class. The heartwarming film showed an inspiring journey that established a strong connection with the audience.

Rani Mehra in Queen (2013):

The story of a mild-mannered woman, dumped days before her wedding and heading off on a pre-booked European honeymoon, was ultimately one of an empowering journey. Kangana Ranaut portrayed the woman who, during the solo journey, realizes that she is much stronger than everyone, including her, thinks. By finding her inner strength, Rani shows that she is indeed a queen and inspires female audiences of all ages.

Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani (2014) :

The fearless police inspector played brilliantly by Rani Mukerji was pure tenacity. The actress ignites the screen in the role of a cop who tries to catch a bad guy who is trafficking young girls. She exudes power with her performance, which includes a memorable hand-to-hand combat scene with the male villain. Shivani returned for a sequel in 2019 and a third installment could be on the way.

Marie Kom (2014), title role:

The boxing drama based on real events saw Priyanka Chopra playing Indian boxer Mary Kom. In this knockout performance, she brilliantly played a woman from humble beginnings achieving an impossible sporting dream. She balances family, training and fighting for victory. This motivational masterpiece showed what is possible with hard work and a never-say-die attitude.

Meera in NH10 (2015) :

The hard-hitting action drama may not have gotten the credit or viewership it deserved. At the center of the action was a traumatized woman, who finds herself terrorized by a vicious gang while traveling and forced to fight back after a series of heinous incidents. Anushka Sharma breathed fire into the role of a woman in a deadly situation who overcomes insurmountable odds with fierce intensity.

Shehmat Syed in Razi (2018):

The spy thriller set before the 1971 India-Pakistan War centers on a secret agent, played by Alia Bhatt. The undercover agent marries into a family of military officers in Pakistan and secretly passes information to India before the war. The courageous young woman in a deadly environment helps her country at an important moment in the spy drama's history.

Amrita Sabharwal in slap (2020):

Whether it's a secret agent First name Shabanasports in Saand Ki Aankh, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu, or a scientist from Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu has defined her career with powerful female characters. The one on the list is about a housewife, who decides to leave her husband after he slaps her. The simple, message-driven story featured a strong character, representative of so many women, unwilling to accept any form of domestic violence.