Entertainment
Hollywood production professionals agree with the gunsmith's verdict
Members of the Hollywood production community – citing “negligent” and “reckless” behavior – were generally unsurprised by Wednesday's guilty verdict in the first trial to be held in connection with the accidental shooting death by cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”
Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film's gunsmith, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the incident that occurred on October 21, 2021 during filming at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.
People contacted by Variety, whose cinematographer Nancy Schreiber, a member of the American Society of Cinematographers, were angry and troubled by the inability to maintain a safe set. Citing the “negligence of loading live ammunition” near a film set, Schreiber wrote in an email to Variety“Protocol was outrageously flouted by the gunsmith as well as by the first AD of our industry, where safety standards must always take precedence.”
Calling the incident “reckless and completely unnecessary,” DGA, ASC and SAG-AFTRA member Steven Shaw agreed, saying that “ultimately it is the responsibility of the gunsmith to take care of quarter loads, half loads”. , full loads, and to ensure they are properly prepared and tested. There is no excuse for not protecting Halyna Hutchins and others around the camera.
And Stephen Lighthill, former president of the ASC, wrote in an email to Variety. “As a private citizen, those responsible for Halyna's murder are the actor who pointed the gun at Halyna, the DA who declared the gun safe, the gunsmith who loaded the gun and The producer(s) who put together this production are all guilty.”
A source who spoke with Variety was a member of the crew of “Midnight Rider,” the 2014 production in which a train crash killed camera assistant Sarah Jones. The source, who did not wish to be named, suggested there was an “incredible lack of professionalism” on the set of “Rust”, adding that “another unnecessary death has occurred due to the neglect “.
The source takes care of safety when working. “If I see something dangerous. I'll tell them,” the source said, adding “in a situation where they're treating me casually, I'll say, 'I was on the set of 'Midnight Rider.' …I was on the trestle. …This is going to hammer him.
But not all crew members feel able to express themselves. The source said: “I hope that studios, production companies and producers will take more responsibility for safety on set, and not just expect the crew to be the forerunners of the security. It's not just about training. It's about creating a safe environment.
The sad reality is that Wednesday's verdict also fell on the anniversary of the death of Brent Hershman, a camera assistant on the film “Pleasantville,” who died March 6, 1997, in a car accident while returning home. at home after 19 hours of filming. working day. This incident contributed to the discussion about working hours and turnaround times.
Asked if he thought the “Rust” verdict could draw more attention to on-set safety – an issue for many as negotiations for the IATSE Basic Agreement kick off this week – Shaw replied: “I think so and I should do it. Absolutely. There is no reason for this young woman to be dead. This is simply completely unacceptable. Safety is the number one issue, especially when shooting a gun.
The “Midnight Rider” crew member believes there is a need for an independent security guard who has no affiliation (or conflict of interest) with the production. could be a step towards safer settings.
Variety contacted the International Cinematographers Guild (Local 600), of which Hutchins was a member.
Gutierrez Reed faces up to 18 months in prison; sentencing is expected next month. Alec Baldwin, who had the gun, will face charges in a trial scheduled to begin July 9.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2024/artisans/news/rust-verdict-hollywood-production-reaction-1235933029/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- RNC votes to install Donald Trump's hand-picked president as former president consolidates control over party
- Moscow terror warning as UK and US embassies issue travel ban statements
- US lawmakers advance bill to force TikTok to cut ties with Chinese owner | Social networks
- Driver pleads guilty to reduced charge in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams
- 2023 Michigan State football team had 'competitive nature'
- Pay Less for the Dress program makes prom more accessible
- Crowdwords ranks Houston bottom in technology hub report
- MP declares Section 370 of Bollywood film tax-free, Chhattisgarh may follow
- European DMA: Civil law and Anglo-Saxon law collide
- Mike Epps Says Richard Pryor's Widow Killed the Biopic Because He Didn't Fuck Her
- Two more elite teams will advance to the finals week of the European Cricket League
- Southern Africa: Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe fail to protect human rights of women working in informal, cross-border trade