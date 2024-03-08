Hollywood production professionals agree with the gunsmith's verdict

Members of the Hollywood production community – citing “negligent” and “reckless” behavior – were generally unsurprised by Wednesday's guilty verdict in the first trial to be held in connection with the accidental shooting death by cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film's gunsmith, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the incident that occurred on October 21, 2021 during filming at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

People contacted by Variety, whose cinematographer Nancy Schreiber, a member of the American Society of Cinematographers, were angry and troubled by the inability to maintain a safe set. Citing the “negligence of loading live ammunition” near a film set, Schreiber wrote in an email to Variety“Protocol was outrageously flouted by the gunsmith as well as by the first AD of our industry, where safety standards must always take precedence.”

Calling the incident “reckless and completely unnecessary,” DGA, ASC and SAG-AFTRA member Steven Shaw agreed, saying that “ultimately it is the responsibility of the gunsmith to take care of quarter loads, half loads”. , full loads, and to ensure they are properly prepared and tested. There is no excuse for not protecting Halyna Hutchins and others around the camera.

And Stephen Lighthill, former president of the ASC, wrote in an email to Variety. “As a private citizen, those responsible for Halyna's murder are the actor who pointed the gun at Halyna, the DA who declared the gun safe, the gunsmith who loaded the gun and The producer(s) who put together this production are all guilty.”

A source who spoke with Variety was a member of the crew of “Midnight Rider,” the 2014 production in which a train crash killed camera assistant Sarah Jones. The source, who did not wish to be named, suggested there was an “incredible lack of professionalism” on the set of “Rust”, adding that “another unnecessary death has occurred due to the neglect “.

The source takes care of safety when working. “If I see something dangerous. I'll tell them,” the source said, adding “in a situation where they're treating me casually, I'll say, 'I was on the set of 'Midnight Rider.' …I was on the trestle. …This is going to hammer him.

But not all crew members feel able to express themselves. The source said: “I hope that studios, production companies and producers will take more responsibility for safety on set, and not just expect the crew to be the forerunners of the security. It's not just about training. It's about creating a safe environment.

The sad reality is that Wednesday's verdict also fell on the anniversary of the death of Brent Hershman, a camera assistant on the film “Pleasantville,” who died March 6, 1997, in a car accident while returning home. at home after 19 hours of filming. working day. This incident contributed to the discussion about working hours and turnaround times.

Asked if he thought the “Rust” verdict could draw more attention to on-set safety – an issue for many as negotiations for the IATSE Basic Agreement kick off this week – Shaw replied: “I think so and I should do it. Absolutely. There is no reason for this young woman to be dead. This is simply completely unacceptable. Safety is the number one issue, especially when shooting a gun.

The “Midnight Rider” crew member believes there is a need for an independent security guard who has no affiliation (or conflict of interest) with the production. could be a step towards safer settings.

Variety contacted the International Cinematographers Guild (Local 600), of which Hutchins was a member.

Gutierrez Reed faces up to 18 months in prison; sentencing is expected next month. Alec Baldwin, who had the gun, will face charges in a trial scheduled to begin July 9.