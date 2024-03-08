NFL Executive Named Chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment





Kevin Demoff has worked in the Los Angeles Rams front office since 2009.

Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff was named president of team operations and media on Thursday for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE). KSE said Demoff will continue to serve as president of the Los Angeles Rams while adding new duties including overseeing the operations of all KSE teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids Colorado and the Colorado Mammoth. He will also oversee the operations of all KSE Media properties, including Altitude Sports and Entertainment, KSE Radio and Outdoor Sportsman Group. Demoff will report to Josh Kroenke, who is listed as president of the Nuggets and Avalanche. He will continue to report to Stan Kroenke on all Rams-related matters. KSE also announced that longtime executive Mike Neary would be promoted to vice president of business operations and development. He will oversee the operations of various KSE companies and venues, including Ball Arena, Dick's Sporting Goods Park and the Paramount Theater. Last month, KSE announced the resignation of former COO and EVP Matt Hutchings to return to his home state of Texas and pursue opportunities there. I am humbled and humbled to take on this role at KSE, and I am grateful to Stan and Josh for this opportunity,” Demoff said. I'm excited to work with so many talented teammates who have helped KSE become the most influential sports and entertainment company in the world. With a goal of supporting winning cultures and organizations that transcend the field, court or ice, we will collaboratively build a best-in-class experience for our fans in Denver, Los Angeles and around the world. » > Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather, daily forecasts and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Watch more 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app to Year And Television on fire. 9NEWS+ offers several live daily shows, including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates and press conferences. You can also rewatch recent newscasts and find on-demand videos about our news, local politics, investigations and features specific to Colorado. Download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA. Download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS. RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

