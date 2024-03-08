Salman Khan watch collection, Bollywood superstar – IFL Watches





Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not just a household name in the film industry; he is a global icon with a career spanning more than three decades. Known for his roles in hit films like 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Ready', 'Bodyguard', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Kick', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Sultan', Salman has not only showed his acting talent. prowess, but also made significant contributions as a film producer and television host. His journey in film has established him as one of the most successful and highest-paid actors, amassing a net worth of over $400 million. But Salman's interests and passions extend beyond the big screen. Like his contemporary Shah Rukh Khan, another Bollywood titan, Salman has a keen eye for luxury watches. His watch collection is as impressive as his filmography, showcasing a range of exquisite and rare timepieces that reflect his personal style and sophistication. Without further ado, let's explore the Bollywood superstarSalman Khan Watch Collection. Salman Khan Watch – Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow Minute Repeater 5260/1455R

Salman Khan Watch – Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow Minute Repeater 5260/1455R In February 2024, Salman Khan was spotted wearing the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow 5260/1455R, a stunning piece billed as the first grand complication in the “casual contemporary” Aquanaut Luce line for ladies. This exquisite Haute Joaillerie minute repeater dazzles with 130 baguette-cut diamonds (8.66 cts) on the dial and 779 multi-colored baguette-cut sapphires (45.05 cts) creating a rainbow effect on the bezel, case sides and the bracelet, all set using the complex “invisible setting” technique. The dial features twelve multi-colored sapphire hour markers, a diamond hour ring, a ruby-set hour hand, and a blue sapphire-set minute hand, making it a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Through the sapphire crystal caseback, the automatic caliber R 27 with its classic gongs is visible, highlighting the complex mechanics of the watch. Salman Khan also flaunted this exquisite watch during Anant Ambani's wedding festivities in March 2024, grabbing attention in a video where Mukesh Ambani kissed him. Advertisement

Salman Khan Watch – Rolex Day-Date 18038

Salman Khan Watch – Rolex Day-Date 18038 The Salman Khan watch pictured is the vintage Rolex Day-Date 18038 in yellow gold with a beautiful Stella turquoise dial and diamonds on the dial and bezel. Salman Khan Watch – Iced Out Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore

Salman Khan Watch – Iced Out Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Salman Khan was seen wearing a super shiny Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph watch in the TV show Bigg Boss. This watch is a big hit among the rich because of its cool design and premium quality. It's made from stainless steel and is covered in sparkling diamonds on the case, bracelet and bezel. The watch face is filled with tiny diamonds, features shiny glow-in-the-dark markers, large black numerals, a date dot and special dials for timekeeping. This sophisticated watch from Audemars Piguet runs on its own thanks to its movement and costs around $58,000 on the gray market. Advertisement



