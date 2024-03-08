Bucknell Forum to feature Academy Award-winning actress and activist Jane Fonda

Academy Award-winning actor, producer, author, activist and fitness guru Jeanne Fonda will close the 2023-24 Bucknell Forum series, presenting a moderated discussion with Bucknell President John Bravman on the topic “Freedom of Expression” on Tuesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. She will then participate in a limited question-and-answer session, during which she will answer questions from Bucknell students.

About Jane Fonda

Fonda is a two-time Academy Award-winning actor, including Best Actress in 1971 for Klute and in 1978 for Go home. For more than 50 years, she built a distinguished career, accumulating more than 50 film credits while championing political causes such as women's rights, Native American rights and environmental advocacy. She is a seven-time Golden Globe winner and received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2021 and the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Fonda has four notable films released in 2023. She reunited with Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen for Focus Features. Book club 2. She played in 80 for Brady opposite Sally Field, Rita Moreno and her longtime friend and colleague Lily Tomlin. At Paul Weitz Let's move on to roadside attractions, Fonda played opposite Tomlin again. Fonda showcased her vocal talents as “Grandmama” in the DreamWorks animated film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. His other credits include Grace and FrankieNetflix's longest-running original series, for which she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2017, and Jane Fonda in five actsan HBO documentary chronicling his life and activism in 2018.

His home fitness program, Jane Fonda's workout, revolutionized the fitness industry when it was released in 1982 and remains the highest-grossing home video of all time. Fonda followed her success with 23 additional home exercise videos, 13 audio recordings, and five books, which sold a total of 16 million copies.

Fonda has demonstrated her commitment to combating the climate crisis with initiatives such as Fire Drill Fridays, a national movement she launched in October 2019 in partnership with Greenpeace USA to protest government inaction on climate change. In 2022, she launched the Jane Fonda Climate PAC, which targets political allies of the fossil fuel industry. His latest book, What can I do? My path from climate despair to action, details his journey within the movement and offers solutions to communities to fight the climate crisis. Notably, Fonda celebrated her 85th birthday by raising $1 million for her nonprofit, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential.

“Jane Fonda has spent her entire career fearlessly advocating for people and the planet. Whatever the cost to her career or even her individual safety, she has put the needs of social justice ahead of her own; she has found meaning and purpose, friendship and community in the quest for a better world,” said Kirsten Schaffer, executive director of Women in Film (WIF), in naming the WIF Humanitarian Award in honor of Fonda in 2021.

Event information

All Bucknell Forum events are free and open to the public, although tickets are required.

Current Bucknell students and employees can receive up to two free tickets at any campus box office or online between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday March 18, the day before the event. A valid Bucknell University ID is required to receive advance tickets. Using multiple Bucknell IDs to retrieve additional sets of tickets is prohibited.

Remaining tickets will be available to the general public at the Weis Center box office beginning at 5:30 p.m. or online on the day of the event. All people can receive up to two free tickets, depending on availability.

Seating will begin in the concert hall at 6:45 p.m. Tickets for this event are assigned seating and not general admission.

An ASL interpreter will sign at the event for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Attendees who require this service should contact [email protected] for seating arrangements.

Questions regarding this event can be directed to the Division of Communications at 570-577-3260 or [email protected].

About the Bucknell forum

Fonda is one of five nationally known speakers who participated in this year's Bucknell Forum, a speaker series that since 2007 has featured national leaders, scholars and commentators who have examined various issues of a multidisciplinary and diverse point of view.