And the Oscar goes to… a film that most people have seen | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Oscars are ready to do something on Sunday that they haven't done in a very long time: present its first award to a blockbuster.

After years of favoring small films like The shape of water And Nomadic country, Oppenheimer, the favorite for best picture with just under a billion dollars in tickets sold It's steaming toward the kind of big-movie dominance the Oscars haven't seen in two decades.

You must return to Ben AfflecksArgo (2012) to find the winner for best picture that grossed over $100 million domestically. The tastes of Academy voters have instead largely favored smaller, independently produced films like Moonlight, Nomadic country and CODA, an Apple version with no reported box office in North America. Last year's disjointed and distinctly anti-Oscar independent film Everything everywhere at the same time played the role of underdog during awards season until he became an unlikely Oscar heavyweight.

But even Argo, which won three Oscars after grossing $232.3 million worldwide on a budget of $44.5 million, isn't really an Oppenheimer corollary. For that, you have to go back to the 2004 Oscars, where Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, a $1.16 billion hit, won 11 Oscars. It's more the kind of wall-to-wall sweep expected on Sunday for Biopic by Christopher Nolan and J. Robert Oppenheimer.

This is a reversal all the more striking given that the 20 years that have passed since The Return of the King have belonged, in their overwhelming majority, to blockbusters. It's a period that includes Avatar, Black Panther, Top Gun: Maverick, The Dark Knight, and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe series. It's a shift in film culture that everyone in Hollywood, including, most famously, Martin Scorsese, nominated for this year's best director liked. This has surely been a factor in prompting Oscar voters to embrace less traditional choices in recent years, like 2020 Best Picture champ Parasite, the first winner in a language other than English.

For years, things have been bad at the Oscars, a trend the film academy has watched grow with sporadic panic. After Nolan's The Dark Knight failed to be nominated for Best Picture in 2009, the academy expanded the Best Picture category beyond five films. (It is now 10 years old.) In 2018, the academy proposed a new popular film award, But a few weeks later, this measure was reversed when Oscar voters rebelled against the measure.

Such schisms are as old as the Oscars. The first Academy Awards, in 1929, split the first award into two: Best Picture (which went to William Wellman's dazzling World War I fighter plane action film, Wings) and Best unique and artistic film (which was attributed to FW Murna's silent masterpiece Sunrise).

When more widely seen films are Oscar contenders, more people watch them historically. The most-watched Oscars of all time came when Titanic dominated the 1998 Academy Awards, taking home 11 trophies. Some 57.3 million viewers saw James Cameron declare that I am the king of the world!

This year, there are not one but two billionaire blockbusters in the Oscar mix, in Oppenheimer and Barbie, raising hopes for a TV show that in recent years has moved closer to a third of the audience of the year Titanic. Last year's ceremony was watched by 18.7 million viewers.

It makes things 10 times easier, host Jimmy Kimmel said in a recent interview. When no one has seen the films and this has happened, including the years I hosted them, you have no reference point to go from.

We can sometimes overestimate the impact of having a blockbuster on Oscar ratings. The biggest factors tend to be long-term ones, like the decline of linear television and the general breakup of pop culture. Year-to-year fluctuations are generally less drastic. Almost as many people watched Clint Eastwood's Million Dollar Baby win best picture in 2005 (42.1 million) as the year before for Return of the King (43.5 million).

Barbenheimer, However, it was a rare phenomenon, and one of the Oscars that lavished a total of 21 nominations across the two films couldn't wait to kiss. This is especially true since the success of the two films contrasts sharply with what the majority of the film industry is currently experiencing.

Both films were released just as the actors were coming out a strike that consumed the industry in a protracted battle over streaming, artificial intelligence and the future of business. The labor disputes are not over either; This week, workers at IATSE and Teamsters Local 399 began negotiations with the studios, discussions that much of the industry will be watching closely even during the Oscars celebrations.

More than that, Oppenheimer represents a kind of cinema that many fear is increasingly obsolete in a Hollywood that is struggling to find its way in the middle generalized contraction. Streaming revenues have been lagging ever since everything except Netflix. Production delays caused by the strike led to a slowdown in cinema attendance in 2024. Oppenheimer's sheer, spectacular achievement, a talky three-hour drama that outdid Ant-Man and Aquaman, 'together is a brilliant, brilliant exception.

This certainly confirms our faith in what studio cinema can be, Nolan said on the morning of the Oscar nominations.

The Oscars are always the time when Hollywood celebrates an idea of ​​itself. Last year, Hollywood said with Everything Everywhere All at Once that, yes, it could still be daringly original. When Parasite triumphed, it was a blow to Hollywood's growing internationalism.

This year, Hollywood will hang its hat on an old-fashioned winner, a studio epic full of awe for what's possible and dread for what might happen.

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP