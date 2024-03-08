Entertainment
Dominican cuisine from North Hollywood is a tasty treasure at this restaurant – Daily News
The cuisine of the Dominican Republic is a fine culinary example of the dialectic of Hegel, the 19th-century German philosopher who had the idea that when a thesis meets an antithesis, it forms a new synthesis. Which, in this case, results in a confluence of dishes and ingredients from Spain, the Middle East, Africa and indigenous peoples like the Tano.
The result is some of the best Caribbean cuisine in the city, found in the affable and cheerful mall cafe called The Bacanohome of the Dominican Sabor.
We have quite a few Cuban restaurants here in SoCal. We have Puerto Rican restaurants, although this is a rarer sight. But when it comes to the cuisine of the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, we find allusions here and there, in several Caribbean restaurants.
But El Bacano may be our only restaurant that exclusively serves Dominican food. And it's really good too.
Because it's a dish with so much history, let's first consider the side dish called Moros on the menu. It is a shortening of the full, colorful name Moros y Cristianos, which translates to Moors and Christians, a dish that appears to have gained its name between the 8th and 15th centuries, when an Afro-Muslim regime ruled the Iberian Peninsula. Moros was referring to black beans; Cristianos with white rice.
The dish persists at El Bacano, where it is prepared three ways: with rice and black beans, rice and red beans, and rice and pigeon peas, all cooked together and flavored with oregano, garlic, onions and tomato paste. Each of the Moros is prepared for two days, six days of Moros, during the six days that El Bacano is open.
Another section of the menu is dedicated to Beans & Peas, four preparations in this case, similar to Moros y Cristianos, but without the Cristianos.
And there are even more starches on the menu: Mangu is a cousin of the standard Puerto Rican mofongo, a dish of mashed boiled green or sweet plantains, flavored with salami or longaniza sausage, fried cheese, and a pair of fried eggs. It's a dish that also sticks to your ribs and various other internal organs.
But while we can live on just beans and rice (they're a complete protein if I remember correctly), at El Bacano you definitely don't have to. The menu starts with the Casa Favorites section. And they're favorites for good reason.
One of them is called Santanas Chicken and their chicken is as good as it gets. Cooked long until falling off the bone in a marinade of garlic, onions, oregano, cilantro and more, served over white rice and black beans (and lots of them) . That's a big order of chicken for $16, a good portion of which I took home. It was even better the next day. Proteins cooked for a long time are like that.
The same goes for the dish called La Bandera, beef cooked until it is about to break down into its basic elements, so tender that it barely needs to be chewed, in the same marinade as the chicken, which seems to be the universal flavor of El Bacano and there is nothing wrong with that.
It is also used on Chicken Machis, which is fried with an admirable crunch. On the pan-fried minced beef. On the seared pork chops. And on the sautéed pork.
It’s also about pescado frito and camarones guisado. But not on bacalao guisado, made with salted cod to preserve it. Or, in Dominican Sancocho, a pork, chicken and beef stew, with plantains, kabocha squash, corn cobs and a Taino tuber called yautia.
For those who need it, there is a Chimi Burger, seasoned with this universal marinade, topped with mayonnaise and ketchup. There's a tostada with salami or ham and cheddar. There are empanadas. And against all odds, there is a Chimi Dog, a hot dog with shredded cabbage, onions, mayonnaise and ketchup. You can replace the fries with fried plantains.
There are smoothies, because it's SoCal, and it's the law. And anyway, one of the smoothies is made with a tropical Caribbean fruit called zapote. But no black beans.
Merrill Shindler is an independent food critic based in Los Angeles. Send an email to [email protected].
The Bacano
- Rating: 3 stars
- Address: 13009-1/2 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood
- Information: 818-210-0026, www.elbacano.com
- Kitchen: Dominican/Caribbean
- When: Lunch and dinner, Tuesday to Sunday
- Details: Soft drink; reservations not necessary
- Atmosphere: An unexpected mall treasure, what might be our only Dominican restaurant, brilliantly showcasing the unique cuisine of an island we need to know better.
- Prices: Around $20 per person
- On the menu: 7 house favorites ($16 – $20), 3 sides of moros ($5), 5 orders of beans and peas ($4 – $8), 3 sandwiches ($12 – $15), 6 other specialties ( $3 – $20)
- Credit card: MC, V
- What the stars mean: 4 (World class! Worth the drive from anywhere!), 3 (Most excellent, if not exceptional. Worth the drive from anywhere in Southern California.), 2 (A good place to go for a meal. Worth the drive from anywhere in the neighborhood.) 1 (If you're hungry and it's nearby, but don't get stuck in traffic.) 0 (Honestly not worth the worth talking about.
