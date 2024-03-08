Connect with us

Entertainment

Dominican cuisine from North Hollywood is a tasty treasure at this restaurant – Daily News

Dominican cuisine from North Hollywood is a tasty treasure at this restaurant – Daily News

 


The cuisine of the Dominican Republic is a fine culinary example of the dialectic of Hegel, the 19th-century German philosopher who had the idea that when a thesis meets an antithesis, it forms a new synthesis. Which, in this case, results in a confluence of dishes and ingredients from Spain, the Middle East, Africa and indigenous peoples like the Tano.

The result is some of the best Caribbean cuisine in the city, found in the affable and cheerful mall cafe called The Bacanohome of the Dominican Sabor.

We have quite a few Cuban restaurants here in SoCal. We have Puerto Rican restaurants, although this is a rarer sight. But when it comes to the cuisine of the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, we find allusions here and there, in several Caribbean restaurants.

But El Bacano may be our only restaurant that exclusively serves Dominican food. And it's really good too.

Because it's a dish with so much history, let's first consider the side dish called Moros on the menu. It is a shortening of the full, colorful name Moros y Cristianos, which translates to Moors and Christians, a dish that appears to have gained its name between the 8th and 15th centuries, when an Afro-Muslim regime ruled the Iberian Peninsula. Moros was referring to black beans; Cristianos with white rice.

The dish persists at El Bacano, where it is prepared three ways: with rice and black beans, rice and red beans, and rice and pigeon peas, all cooked together and flavored with oregano, garlic, onions and tomato paste. Each of the Moros is prepared for two days, six days of Moros, during the six days that El Bacano is open.

Another section of the menu is dedicated to Beans & Peas, four preparations in this case, similar to Moros y Cristianos, but without the Cristianos.

And there are even more starches on the menu: Mangu is a cousin of the standard Puerto Rican mofongo, a dish of mashed boiled green or sweet plantains, flavored with salami or longaniza sausage, fried cheese, and a pair of fried eggs. It's a dish that also sticks to your ribs and various other internal organs.

More from Merrill: This Sherman Oaks steakhouse offers a top-notch experience

But while we can live on just beans and rice (they're a complete protein if I remember correctly), at El Bacano you definitely don't have to. The menu starts with the Casa Favorites section. And they're favorites for good reason.

One of them is called Santanas Chicken and their chicken is as good as it gets. Cooked long until falling off the bone in a marinade of garlic, onions, oregano, cilantro and more, served over white rice and black beans (and lots of them) . That's a big order of chicken for $16, a good portion of which I took home. It was even better the next day. Proteins cooked for a long time are like that.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2024/03/07/dominican-food-in-north-hollywood-is-a-tasty-treasure-at-this-restaurant/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: