The third Downton Abbey film is in development | Entertainment

A third “Downton Abbey” film is in the works.
Production on the historical drama, the latest big screen spin-off of the TV series which aired on ITV between 2010 and 2015, is expected to begin within months.
The same cast and crew, including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter and Michelle Dockery, are set to film at Highclere Castle in Hampshire this summer ahead of a 2025 release.
A close source told The Sun newspaper: “This will be huge news for fans of the show who have remained just as hooked on Downton long after it went from TV drama to hit film.
“There has been endless speculation about whether there would be a third film and when it would be released, but ultimately the faithful had their prayers answered.
“The first two films were so successful that a third seemed inevitable, but the biggest problem was the logistics of getting the cast together as their schedules are all very busy.”
“Downton Abbey” was adapted into two films, but Bonneville, who plays the Earl of Grantham, cast doubt on the possibility of a third film after the sequel “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is released in 2022, saying that history had “probably run its course”.
The 60-year-old star told ScreenRant: “It's a fictional world, because I don't think there will be another one. I thought for a while that [there] would be; we're all in and here we go. But I think the process is probably over now. And we have been visiting this family for 12 fantastic years. But I think it's probably enough.
“If this were to continue, I don't know where it would go next. Assuming that each of the last iterations happened roughly in a year, or for a year, we would be in 1929.
“What happens then? It's the Wall Street crash, and the merriment of the '20s is going to end. So it would potentially be pretty dark. I don't know.”
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://kdhnews.com/living/ae/third-downton-abbey-film-is-in-development/article_0a12cc1c-92d3-5fa4-8936-982742c97e41.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related