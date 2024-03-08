Entertainment
How Azzi Glasser Uses Fragrance to Help Hollywood Celebrities Tell a Story
When Helena Bonham Carter walked onto the set of the 2012 film Dark Shadows, she reeked of bourbon whiskey and Gauloises cigarettes.
His character was a chain-smoking alcoholic psychiatrist, but Bonham Carter didn't embrace the method; she had simply sprayed herself with a custom perfume created especially for her by perfumer Azzi Glasser.
Having met by chance at the gates of their children's school in London, the two have collaborated on countless projects over the years, starting with the 2009 period drama Enid, for which Glasser concocted a scent reminiscent of a bland, white face powder that immediately took me back to those days. 1950s, recalls Bonham Carter who played author Enid Blyton.
Glasser also created a dark blend of foxglove, poison hemlock, and belladonna for Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films, a chocolate and chili pepper perfume for the character the Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland, and what Glasser described as a mixture of old, cracked. soap with a pissy note for the role of Miss Havisham in 2012's Great Expectations.
Helena couldn't wait to start rehearsals with that one, said Glasser, who is famous for having one of the best noses in the business and takes pride in elevating her presence on A-lists. through its blends of visceral perfumes.
Born in the United Kingdom, Glasser spent her formative years in India before returning to London. She worked for British perfume house CPL Aromas for 20 years before creating the iconic perfume Agent Provocateur in 2000 and, in 2016, founding her own brand, The Perfumers Story by Azzi. Now, a bespoke perfume from Glasser can cost up to US$15,000 ($19,000), although she also offers a collection of lower-priced perfumes to allow people to discover their own perfume DNA.
His list of celebrity clients includes actors Alicia Vikander, Noomi Rapace, Damian Lewis, Orlando Bloom and Stephen Fry, as well as musicians Kylie Minogue and Adam Lambert. But it was Bonham Carter who introduced his secret perfumer to a curious Johnny Depp on the set of Dark Shadows. Depp soon asked Glasser to create a custom perfume for his own character, a vampire called Barnabas, and they continued to work together. Azzi has a certain wizardry in that she is able to capture the perfect essence of a character through scent, he said of Glasser's work.
The perfumer believes that perfume helps to truly understand the essence of a character. We meet to talk about the role, the style, who the director is, who the other actors are, the space, the atmosphere, the place where they could shoot, if it will be cold or hot. There are a lot of elements that come into play. Then I'll start trying and tweaking (the scent) until it's absolutely perfect. I've never heard anyone say no, that's not quite true, said Glasser, who can spend anywhere from a week to three months creating a custom perfume.
The result is not always positively flavored, as with Jude Laws' portrayal of an aging and ulcerated Henry VIII in the upcoming film Firebrand.
I worked with Jude on The Young Pope. He came to the studio and said: I want to smell exactly like Henry. I told him, you know it's going to smell disgusting, right?
The result was a mixture of intoxicating odors reminiscent of gout, bad breath and feces.
It was interesting because the other actors were affected by his presence, this power and this manipulative stench, just like in real life. Whereas Henry could simply (mask his own scent by) sniffing a tissue that smelled of roses.
Brad Pitt is on her list of desired collaborators, alongside Julia Roberts and Leonardo DiCaprio, although she has moved up with the latter, she revealed.
I met him recently in (a London restaurant) and he gave me his number, says Glasser, who will soon work with Austin Butler after visiting his north London studio alongside his model girlfriend Kaia Gerber.
But whether she's custom-blending a perfume for an exclusive venue, like London's Chiltern Firehouse, or for a wealthy individual like she did for Cindy Crawford (a 50th birthday gift from her husband Rande Gerber) and David Linley , son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones Glasser approaches each fragrance as an entirely new landscape.
David called it a fun therapy session, she laughs. But it's about learning about the person, or their story, their character, their style, etc., said Glasser who called perfume the love of my life.
But it's Hollywood stars who seem to benefit the most from a one-of-a-kind aroma.
As actors know, perfume can transform you and take you on a journey. It opens passages and doors in the brain, working through the olfactory system to bring out emotions, Glasser noted. It can make you feel more confident, more powerful, more desirable, and more assertive, and affect how others react to you. Essentially, perfume tells a story.
