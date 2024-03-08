Exhibition at local gallery shows art with purpose, not perfection | Culture & Leisure





Scott Ryker uses brightly colored pastels in his works. (Courtesy photo) The works of Scott Ryker and Brian Raleigh are vibrant abstract forms that provoke purpose and the satisfaction of creating without the frustration of perfectionism. Both are students at Santa Barbara Art Works, a local gallery that focuses on access to the arts and employment for adults with disabilities. Ryker and Raleigh are the featured artists in JUXTAPOSE, a free exhibition opening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at 28 E. Victoria St. in downtown Santa Barbara. The main goal of our studio is for artists to learn the basics of design while making their own choices and exploring various techniques, but without the pressure of drawing or painting in a standardized way, said Jacob Allio, studio director . Focusing on principles rather than a goal will always take away from the fun. Artist Scott Ryker started with basic shapes to create a colorful study of the human form. (Courtesy photo) For the next show, Ryker started by learning the basics of drawing the human form, using basic shapes as a basis, and as he practiced he wanted to add colored pastels. Raleigh layers repetitive shapes and strokes of color on paper while admiring the smooth attributes that chalk pastels offer. Santa Barbara Art Works is an inclusive and accessible studio, gallery and retail outlet for aspiring artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities to learn and exhibit their work. Santa Barbara Art Works is part of the nonprofit's family of services Momentum WORK, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.noozhawk.com/local-gallery-exhibit-shows-art-with-purpose-not-perfection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos