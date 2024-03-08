Forbes publishes the list of highest paid actors of 2023





Forbes has published its list of highest paid actorsranking A-list stars based on how much money they made from film and TV in 2023. Here's who took home the biggest paydays in Hollywood last year. 10. Denzel Washington – $24 million The Oscar-winning actor, 69, appeared in “The Equalizer 3” in 2023. The film grossed more than $191 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. 9. Ben Affleck – $38 million Affleck not only starred as Nike executive Phil Knight in “Air,” but he also directed and produced the film, which grossed more than $90 million worldwide. The 51-year-old also starred in the film “Hypnotic.” Although many stars have endorsement deals — like Affleck's for Dunkin' — the list only includes income from their entertainment gigs. 7. Jason Statham (tie) – $41 million Statham, 56, helmed the Adam Cay-directed film “The Beekeeper” this year. The star is no stranger to action-packed films. In 2023, he starred in “Expendibles”, “Meg 2: The Trench” and “Fast X”. 7. Leonardo DiCaprio (tie) – $41 million The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor starred in “Killers of the Flower Moon” in 2023. The Martin Scorsese-directed film received 10 Oscar nominations. 6. Jennifer Aniston – $42 million Anniston stars on “The Morning Show,” which was in its third season this year. She also starred alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix film “Murder Mystery 2.” The 55-year-old also appears in several commercials – from Smart Water to Aveno – and has her own hair care company, LolaVie. But his income from these companies is not included in the acting salary used to compile this list. 4. Matt Damon (tie) – $43 million The 53-year-old starred as Leslie Groves in “Oppenheimer,” which was one of the best films of the summer and earned 13 Oscar nominations. Christopher Nolan's film also grossed more than $957 million worldwide. Damon was also a producer on “Air”, with his friend Ben Affleck. 4. Ryan Gosling (tie) – $43 million The role of Ken in “Barbie” not only earned Gosling, 43, an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor, but probably a big payday. The hit film grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of the year. 3. Tom Cruise – $45 million On the heels of 2022's hit “Top Gun,” Cruise, 61, returned to the long-running “Mission: Impossible” series for “Dead Reckoning Part One.” It grossed over $567 million worldwide. 2. Margot Robbie – $59 million Robbie, 33, played the iconic role of 'stereotypical Barbie' in Greta Grewig's film 'Barbie'. The highest-grossing film of the year, Barbie grossed over $636 in its first weekend in the United States. It went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide. Robbie was also the film's producer. But she and director Gerwig were seen as snubbed by the Oscars when neither received a nomination. 1. Adam Sandler – $73 million Sandler has his own production company, Happy Madison Productions, which produces several of his films, including “Murder Mystery 2,” for Netflix. The 57-year-old extended his contract with Netflix in 2020 to produce four additional films for the streaming service. In addition to creating films in front of and behind the camera, Sandler also does stand-up. He earns over $400,000 per show, according to Forbes. More from CBS News Caitlin O'Kane Caitlin O'Kane is a New York-based journalist who works on the CBS News social media team as a senior content and production manager. She writes on a variety of topics and produces “The Uplift,” CBS News' streaming show that focuses on good news.

