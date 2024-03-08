Bardas and Bain win approval for Hollywood movie studio





Bardas Investment Group and Bain Capital Real Estate have received final approval to build a 510,300-square-foot entertainment complex in Hollywood. The West Hollywood and Boston-based developers got the green light from the Los Angeles City Council to build Echelon Studios, a soundstage and office complex at 5601 Santa Monica Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The 5-acre studio complex would replace a former Sears department store. When it was announced in 2021, the estimated cost was $450 million. The six-story project would include 110,000 square feet of production studios and support facilities; 388,000 square feet of office space; 12,300 square feet of ground floor restaurants; and underground parking for 981 cars. The production studios will include four 19,000 square foot sound stages and one 15,000 square foot flex stage. The offices would be built in two five-story towers connected to a bungalow village of executive and creative suites. The 93-foot-tall project, designed by Rios of Leimert Park, features glass offices resembling transparent Legos stacked with terraces, according to renderings. Culver City-based House & Robertson is helping design the project. The Los Angeles City Council, in approving the project, rejected the requirement to dedicate land to widening the streets surrounding the project site. The requirement, made to a previous owner for a mixed-use project, was deemed obsolete. After work begins, construction of Echelon Studios is expected to take three years. The project timeline has not been disclosed. Bardas and Bain Capital purchased the property in early 2021 for $81.9 million. The joint venture, formed in 2019, aims to build more than 1 million square feet of new movie studios. Plans include a $600 million, 620,000-square-foot studio campus at the historic Television Center, about a mile from the project on Santa Monica Boulevard at 6311 Romaine Street in Hollywood. Bardas and Bain purchased the 6.5-acre site in early 2022 for $135 million. Dana Barthélemy Learn more

