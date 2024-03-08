Big bad Bollywood gets a slap on the wrist

The new Disney+ Hotstar series Show time confirms some of the rumors about big bad manners in Bollywood, but only those that one would expect to be true.

Cutthroat producers, arrogant movie stars, stifled heroines, shady financiers, fame-seekers, the series takes familiar characters into well-trodden territory, but into a hopeful setting.

A succession battle pits legal insiders against rank outsiders. Famed producer Victor Khanna (Naseeruddin Shah) dies, leaving his legendary Victory Studio not to his son and heir apparent Raghu (Emraan Hashmi), but to a barely experienced film journalist. Mahika (Mahima Makwana) briefly wilts under the pressure but soon rallies to take on Raghu, who just can't believe his bad luck.

Raghu tries to get movie star Armaan (Rajeev Khandelwal) on his side, but Armaan is smarter than he looks. In one of the most hilarious sequences of the series, Armaan cleverly circumvents an offer from Raghu by talking about the produce from his garden. That's the least we could expect from the man whose army of fans call themselves Armaanians.

Armaan's wife, Mandira (Shriya Saran), who has reluctantly put her acting career on hold, and Raghu's wayward girlfriend, Yasmin (Mouni Roy), are among the key players in Raghu's attempt to win back the throne. Vijay Raaz plays a cunning financier who supports Raghu but with one big caveat.

Only four episodes have been released, with four more coming in the following weeks. This delayed distribution strategy of streaming platforms has two consequences. This makes reviewing a challenge, as it is unfair to praise or entirely destroy a series based on half-baked evidence. On the other hand, such semi-releases risk deterring viewers from what will follow.

Showtime (2024).

Strengthened by all that has been released, Show time done decently for himself. The series was created by Sumit Roy and co-written by him, Lara Chandni and Mithun Gangopadhyay. Mihir Desai leads a diverse ensemble of actors, most of whom, except for a few, are either poorly cast or too jaded for their roles.

Mahima Makwanas Mahika is one of the weak points of the series. Raghu's weak opponent, Mahika is barely interesting even on her own. She's barely believable as she struggles to grasp the intricacies of film production with a veteran's wisdom.

Rajeev Khandelwal has a gala time as the proudly superficial Armaan. Show timeMan's anti-hero is also his hero. Emraan Hashmi, a real-life Bollywood veteran, turns everything he knows about the Hindi film industry into a well-drawn character.

Hashmis' rakish screen persona is used to good effect in Show time. Interesting and aggressive but vulnerable and accessible too, Hashmis Raghu is one of the few reasons we might return to Show time to see how it goes.

There isn't enough hard work yet, at least from the available episodes, to understand whether Show time is the exposure we've been waiting for or yet another half-hearted effort to lure us in with the promise of dirt. The show does well when it goes for low-hanging fruit, like the stupid things people in Bollywood do because they can't see past their noses.

But then the star cameos start showing up, making the exercise a sham. From Jhanvi Kapoor to Daboo Ratnani and Badshah to Dharmendra, a host of Bollywood luminaries are giving the shows' much-vaunted nepotistic practices a jolt from which they are barely recovering.

