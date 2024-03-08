Showtime Review: A Zeitgeisty but Soulless Version of Bollywood Behind the Doors | Web series

Showtime Review: If Karan Johar makes a show about nepotism, there will be takers. Backed by the director of Dharma Productions, the show is created by Sumit Roy, one of the co-writers of Karan's last directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Like this film, Sumit captures the zeitgeist of the region he ventures into. The findings and relevance? Perfect! But the soul? There's something wrong. Showtime Review: Emraan Hashmi Plays an Influential Film Producer in This Karan Johar-Produced Show

What is Showtime about?

Without giving away the big reveal at the end of episode 1 that shakes things up, let's just say that Showtime is talking about the hot debate between insiders and outsiders in Bollywood. A second-generation film producer is challenged by a young entertainment journalist, but the issue at hand isn't just about restricting outsiders' access to major studios, I imagine that would strike a chord. It is about bringing back the old glory of Hindi cinema in place of products disguised as films of today.

What works

It's a battle worth fighting, and as young film critics who grew up in the glory days, we would be the first to line up and defend this series. But Showtime isn't interested in waving any flags. He wants to entertain: through his observations, through his frankness, through his self-deprecation, through his Reddit validation, through his star-studded cameos, through his OTT-ization of Bollywood. It wants to be the title that an instant gratification generation clings to, instead of being a long read that they bookmark and never return to.

On this front, Sumit and co-writers Lara Chandni and Mithun Gangopadhyay hit some good points. Their grip on online chats and studio whispers is firm and thorough. Their take on how today's Bollywood takes the legacy of historical films and completely squanders them with marketing tools is all about a rapper suggests an end credits song, an action hero for the first time suggests Tatya Tope do parkour, and a producer takes the story from the heart of India to an overseas location for more scale.

Equally lavish is the way a big star is envious of his actress-wife's return, especially when she lands a big-budget spy film instead of being relegated to an OTT project like most actresses of the years 90 today. We hope that item songs are a relic of the past, but an item girl's desire to become a star is still a story waiting to be told. So is the story of an outsider who checks all the right boxes of what an actor should be today, but gets kicked out of a project meant to overshadow the less talented male star.

Showtime also functions as a premier spectator sport because of its contemporary nature. Dialogue writers Jehan Handa and Karan Sharma oscillate between bombarding the audience with evidence and allowing them to read between the lines. My favorite dialogue is the one where a character calls woke entertainment journalist Aaram Nagar ki Anna Hazare. Or when a producer convinces Ayushmann Khurrana's manager to say yes to his film and he imposes a social cause in the script. The joke isn't new, but the fact that it's being brought to a show without changing its name is refreshing.

It's also fun to guess (Reddit threads will surely follow) which character is based on which real-life celebrity. For the record, these are all mergers. For example, the star played by Rajeev Khandelwal is dressed like modern-day Shah Rukh Khan, is about to shoot his first action film of a long career and lives in a seaside bungalow called Jannat ( no points for trying). But his mannerisms, especially the way he takes a big grower to eat mooli (radish) at his organic farm during a work meeting, are those of Akshay Kumar.

Similarly, Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi, father-son producers who have ideological battles over what cinema represents, seem to be a page from Karan Johar's life. Or it could be Aditya Chopra. Also because her father is seen enjoying his own films in chiffon sarees in snowy hills (actual footage from Tum Kya Mile). Or could it be Raj Kapoor? But he did not have a descendant capable of carrying on the legacy of his workshop and completely overturning it. There are no easy answers, but guessing is a gift that continues to be given to a generation that grew up with blind objects.

What doesn't work

So it's a shame that Showtime turns out to be the kind of show where good actors rarely meet good characters. Emraan Hashmi is perhaps the only one who has access to both worlds. It's good to see him take on the role of a top producer with his unhinged charisma. The scarves on the shirts give it a flamboyant boss vibe (costumes by Anita Shroff Adajania and Akshay Tyagi). In his early days, the actor always operated on the fringes of mainstream Bollywood, while still managing to carve out his own niche, his own sub-genre of commercial cinema. It's just poetic that he's making waves as a top producer who starts to lose everything.

Mahima Makwana, however, does not pose an equal opponent or even a remote threat. She has the youth and innocence of an outsider, but not necessarily the weight and personality to carry out the narrative traits of the classic David versus Goliath story. Mouni Roy has a few moments to shine, particularly a close-up where real life echoes reality, but her arc is strictly a work in progress. This is exactly why I don't want to get into Shriya Sharan, Vijay Raaz or, most disappointingly, Naseeruddin Shah. Rajeev Khandelwal probably gets the juiciest part. There's a lot going on, but the actor just doesn't have the knack to pull it off with Lan.

Co-directors Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar are unable to conjure up memorable performances from the ensemble. The best ones remain repairable or, at best, borderline quality. But the problem goes much deeper. Showtime may be succeeding in being the must-see show in Bollywood at the moment, but it's not as much Indian Entourage as it complains it wants to be. Because beyond the masala, there isn't much to say. It has neither the outside look of a Luck By Chance nor the breathtaking world-building of Jubilee. Heck, it doesn't even have the bite of Page 3 and Madhur Bhandarkar's heroine.

There is something to be said about nepotism for who is truly an insider and whether every outsider eventually wants to be the insider and perpetuate the cycle of nepotism. But by the time it presents itself as the soul, showtime is over (or at least killed by an excruciatingly long interval). Moreover, we never feel what Naseeruddin Shah felt (or at least pretended to) while watching the rushes of Tum Kya Mile. We felt it more when we watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on the big screen. And without that healthy feeling, all that's left is the perverse thrill of going on Reddit about every scene in the show, like how Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan a failed actor, standing in front of Mannat at midnight. Now it would have been show time.

Showtime is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.