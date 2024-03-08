Cause of death of Dolly Sohi: Actor Dolly Sohi dies a few hours after the death of her sister; the actor suffered from cervical cancer: Report







Just the day before, the actor's sister Amandeep Sohi died of jaundice.

“Our beloved Dolly left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in shock over this loss. The final rites will take place today afternoon,” Dolly's family told ETimes TV . “Yes, it's true that Amandeep is not Her body gave up. She had jaundice but we are not in a condition to ask the doctor for details,” they confirmed last night about her sister.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus connected to the vagina. Most cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. It often develops slowly over time, starting as precancerous changes in the cells of the cervix. Symptoms may include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, or pain during sex. Cervical cancer can be prevented through HPV vaccination, regular screening tests such as Pap smears, and early detection and treatment of precancerous lesions.

Cervical cancer: what you need to know about this silent killer

Treatment of cervical cancer usually involves a combination of therapies tailored to the stage and extent of the disease. Options may include surgery to remove cancerous tissue, such as a hysterectomy or cone biopsy, as well as radiation and chemotherapy to target cancer cells. For early-stage cancers, minimally invasive procedures such as the loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP) or cryotherapy may be effective. Advanced cases may require more aggressive treatments, such as radiation therapy combined with chemotherapy. Additionally, targeted therapeutic drugs can be used to block specific pathways involved in cancer growth. All about cervical cancer prevention and vaccination

