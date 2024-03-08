Singer and actor Steve and Eydie was 88





NEW YORK, NY – Singer Steve Lawrence visits the SiriusXM studios on June 16, 2014 in New York. … [+] (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images) Getty Images Steve Lawrence, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and noted actor, died Thursday in Los Angeles of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 88 years old. Lawrence spent decades as one half of the iconic singing duo, Steve and Eydie, alongside his wife Eydie Gorm. She died in 2013 at the age of 84. The duo has toured talk shows, nightclubs and Las Vegas stages. They organized the summer replacement series, The Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorm Showin 1958. They won an Emmy in 1979 for Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Musical Program for Steve and Eydie celebrate Irving Berlin. And, in the 1980s, they moved to auditoriums and attracted large audiences. Born Sidney Liebowitz on July 8, 1935, Lawrence was hired by host Steve Allen to be one of the singers on his late-night show on WNBC in New York in 1953, alongside Gorm and Andy Williams. When the series was upgraded to Tonight's showthe trio remained until 1957. THE STEVE ALLEN SHOW (WNBT) Pictured: (L-R) Steve Lawrence, Regular Show Host, Steve Allen, Show … [+] Eydie Gorme (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) NBCU/NBCUniversal Photo Bank via Getty Images < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Lawrence, who became an active presence in nightclubs and on the music scene, had 33 songs on the Billboard chart between 1952 and 1966. go away little girl, Pretty blue eyes, Footprint, Portrait of my loveAnd Party doll. go away little girlnotably, sold more than a million copies and obtained a gold disc. On television, he hosted an hour of variety The Steve Lawrence Show in 1965. He was a frequent panelist on What is my line? And Lawrence appeared with comedian Don Rickles as co-hosts of the clip show. Faults, beeps and errors in 1984. Lawrence was a frequent performer on The Carol Burnett Show and appeared as a guest on dozens of television series, including The Ed Sullivan Show, Medical Center, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Rowan and Martins laugh, This is Lucy, Police Story, Empty nest And The nanny. Carol Burnett and Steve Lawrence on THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW. Image dated September 26, 1969. (Photo … [+] by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images His last guest spot was on the sitcom Two and a half men in 2014. LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 9: “Bite Me, Supreme Court” Multimillionaire Marty Pepper offers to … [+] Evelyn. Before their upcoming nuptials, Walden and Alan throw Marty a bachelor party on Thursday, January 30 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured left to right: Jon Cryer, Steve Lawrence, Tim Conway, Carl Reiner, Ashton Kutcher and Gary Marshall. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images In film, Lawrence's appearances included Stand up and be counted in 1972, The Blues Brothers in 1980, continued The Blues Brothers 2000 in 1998, comedy by Steve Martin The lonely guy in 1984, and police drama Construction sites In 2000. He and Gorme had two sons, David, a composer, and Michael, who died of heart failure in 1986 at the age of 23. “My father was an inspiration to so many people,” his son David said in a statement. “But to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his incredibly talented wife. I'm so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son . “. LOS ANGELES – 1990: Singer Steve Lawrence poses for a portrait in 1990 in Los Angeles, California. … [+] (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Getty Images

