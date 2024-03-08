Week One: IATSE-AMPTP Hollywood Core Agreement General Negotiations and Joint MPI Benefits Update

During the first week of negotiations between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and Hollywood studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP):

On Monday, March 4, the joint bargaining committee of IATSE, Teamsters 399 and Hollywood Basic Crafts presented initial proposals to AMPTP regarding MPI's shared benefits plans. AMPTP has not presented initial proposals regarding benefits, and the Joint Negotiating Committee is awaiting a response.

On Tuesday, March 5, the IATSE Basic Agreement Negotiating Committee and AMPTP exchanged initial proposals for amendments to the IATSE Basic Agreement in Hollywood. That kicks off so-called general negotiations for the Basic Agreement, the umbrella agreement that covers unions from 13 West Coast studio locals and about 50,000 members, mostly in Los Angeles, California. IATSE's proposals included measures to improve contract enforcement, economic proposals to offset or exceed the increased cost of living, and proposals on working conditions that extend reasonable rest and significantly increase sanctions imposed on employers for overwork, to name a few.

On Thursday, March 7, the IATSE Basic Agreement Negotiating Committee continued discussions in the general negotiations for the Basic Agreement by focusing on the union's comprehensive set of proposals to address emerging technologies, including but not limited to artificial intelligence. The goal of these proposals is to protect behind-the-scenes workers' jobs and creative works, their data and privacy, and their security from emerging technologies, whatever form the technology takes in the future.

Negotiations were suspended for the week. In terms of scheduling, union members are advised that the negotiation schedule is fluid and may be subject to change on short notice. Next week, March 11-15, is expected to be a caucus week, meaning the employers and union negotiating committee will meet only among themselves and not meet in joint sessions with both sides around the table .

From there, the next scheduled meeting between IATSE and AMPTP will take place on Monday, March 18, when each of the 13 West Coast studio locals (including locals 44, 80, 600, 695, 700, 705, 706, 728, 729, 800 of the IATSE, 871, 884 and 892) will meet directly with the AMPTP in order to address questions specific to the professions. Commenting on the negotiations, IATSE International Vice President Mike Miller said: “In the coming weeks, we will continue to discuss the details of these proposals and provide periodic updates on our discussions. In the meantime, our work continues.