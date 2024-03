5 things to do in Anchorage this weekend

By Chris Bieri

With some iconic winter events like Fur Rondy, the Tour of Anchorage, and the Iditarod Ceremonial Start in the rearview mirror, March events turn our eyes toward spring. The opening weekend of the Spenard Food Truck Carnivals is here, and there's also plenty of music and a cabaret revue. For those still clinging to the cold, the Arctic Winter Games will take place all next week in Mat-Su. Here's a look at some of the big events of the weekend. Damn high-rise buildings 7:30 p.m. Friday; Discovery Theater, 621 W. Sixth Ave. This group of Berklee College of Music graduates dabbled in busking before developing a sound that was both modern and traditional. Tickets from $47.50. The handyman can 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; The broken blender, 535 W. Third Avenue. This predominantly male revue presented by Sweet Cheeks Cabaret begins this weekend and runs every Friday and Saturday until March 23. The show is presented as new choreographed numbers that are fresh, funny, sexy and full of talent. Tickets cost between $25 and $35. People look at the Tacos El Primo lunch menu in the Anchorages Spenard neighborhood on March 24, 2022. (Emily Mesner/DNA) Spenard Food Truck Carnival 11:00 a.m. Saturday; Koots parking lot, 2435 chemin Spenard Back for a 12th year, the Spenard Food Truck Carnival kicks off Saturday. The current roster includes Yeti Dogs, Tacos El Primo, B Street Gumbo, Garcias, Tiki Petes and Smokehouse BBQ. The carnival takes place on Saturday until the snow melts, then it also opens for lunch on Thursday. Alaska Whole Life Festival 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Auberge de la Côte, 3450, avenue Aviation. This festival aims to soothe your body, open your mind and soothe your soul. The Metaphysical and Healing Arts Experience includes numerous lectures and vendors. Admission is $10 per day or $5 per day for military, students and seniors. Arctic Winter Games kick off 3:30 p.m. Sunday; Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center, 1001 S. Clapp St. in Wasilla The biennial Arctic Winter Games are returning to Alaska for the first time in a decade. Launched in 1970, the Games begin on Sunday with the opening ceremony and run throughout the week. With athletes from across the state, Canada, Greenland and Northern Europe, dozens of competitions are held in everything from skiing and badminton to Dene games and futsal. There is also a concert and a Pamyua fashion show. THURSDAY and a cultural gala on Friday. Standing room only tickets for the opening ceremony with open house at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, costs $20. To find more events around Anchorage, visit DNA.com/calendar.

