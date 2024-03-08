Entertainment
Women's Day: Bollywood men share what women's empowerment means to them
Men can empower women. On International Women's Day 2024, find out what women empowerment means to popular Bollywood actors.
True equality can change the world. So while women are powerful in their own right, if men became allies in dismantling gender bias, it would change the social fabric of the world. On International Women's Day, it is important to recognize the role men can play in empowering women. They can challenge traditional gender norms, advocate for equal opportunities, encourage women to pursue their goals and ambitions, and fight for a just and equitable world.
Health Shots reached out to Bollywood actors to get a sense of their understanding of what female empowerment really means and the role they may have played in empowering women around them. Find out what they had to say!
Babil Khan: “Being financially independent is what matters most for women”
To me, women's empowerment is about breaking down the line of difference drawn by society between a man and a woman in terms of job opportunities, salaries, respect and equal decision-making power within families.
The most important thing is that the woman is financially independent and finds her true self beyond being a daughter, a wife and a mother.
I'm not a social activist, but I can say that it's important to respect women and recognize them as true partners, whether it's your mother or your staff members. I try never to be prejudiced because of gender. But it is not easy in society for many men to grant equality to women after years of conditioning.
In our house we celebrate femininity because life is more colorful and more beautiful because they are there in my life. It only takes a moment to notice their inherent compassion, love and empathy that a man struggles to express even if he feels it. I learn every day from women in my workspace and at home, especially multitasking which they excel at. So, I truly believe that women are beautiful just the way they are and that we need them as much as they need us.
Gulshan Devaiah: “Women are psychologically as capable as any gender”
Women's empowerment means that aside from their biological differences, women are psychologically as capable or incapable of doing certain things as any gender. I don't patronize them just because they are women. I like to have equality in how I respond to people, regardless of their gender.
It's not really that simple because of some ideas I've inherited culturally and socially, but I'm happy to be aware of them often and try to make changes on my own. If we as people can be kind and respectful to each other, there is no problem. I don't believe in giving anyone special attention or privilege. Equality!! Isn't that what everyone wants?
Adarsh Gourav: “Freedom to pursue your dreams is women’s empowerment”
Women empowerment is when women get absolute freedom and education to pursue their dreams and enjoy authority/representation as legislators to implement changes in society when necessary .
I was fortunate to be raised by my mother thanks to my father's transferable work. Thanks to this, I imbued myself with values such as the financial independence of partners and the freedom to make one's own choices in daily life. When my mother turned 57 and wanted to start driving again, I loved her enthusiasm but felt a little apprehensive. I asked him to forget his worries and just enjoy it. A month later, she was heading to the office alone and my proud grandparents were traveling around town.
Neil Bhoopalam: “Women can lead the world towards a better future”
Women's empowerment is about honoring the reality that what the world has been conditioned to believe (about women) was incorrect. And that women truly have the power to steer life as we know it toward a better future.
I have always trusted and followed the intuition of the women around me. I understand that the women around me say and do things to make me a better person.
