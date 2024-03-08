General Hospital actor fired following vaccination mandate returns to soap opera





(NEXSTAR) More than two years after being removed from the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” following a dispute over the COVID-19 vaccine, actor Steve Burton is returning to the series. Burton appeared on Monday's episode of “General Hospital,” about a month after the actor announced his return to an Instagram video apparently filmed on the set of the series. “Hey, back home,” Burton told fans at the time. Burton, who joined the series in 1992 as Jason Morgan, first revealed to fans in November 2021 that producers “let [him] go because of the vaccine mandate.” He explained at the time that he had requested medical and religious exemptions, but was denied. Barbie celebrates its 65th anniversary with a new doll with a nod to the original

ABC confirmed the decision to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, explaining that network policy required cast and crew working in areas where actors were not masked to be vaccinated. The verified Instagram page for “General Hospital” shared a video of Burton, 53, Tuesday. “It feels really good to be back on set with my people,” Burton said during the clip, which also shows him walking on set and explaining how he approaches his character upon his return. Steve Burton, winner of the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “The Young and the Restless,” poses in the press room during the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Pasadena. , California. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) After leaving “General Hospital,” Burton reprized his “Days of Our Lives” role as Navy SEAL Harris Michaels in the series' spinoff miniseries “Beyond Salem” in 2022, as well as in “Days” l last year, USA Today. reports. Burton announced last month that he would be leaving the series, but a spokesperson told USA Today that his character would remain on the show for the coming months. What caused the Facebook and Instagram outages?

Shortly before Burton left “General Hospital,” the show parted ways with Ingo Rademacher, who had played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap since 1996, for refusing to comply with the show's vaccination mandate . Rademacher later sued ABC over that warrant, but a Los Angeles judge on the ABC side in the case in June 2023. As of November 2022, most Disney shows have dropped their vaccination mandates, Deadline reported. (The Walt Disney Company owns ABC.)

