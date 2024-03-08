Love is blind: experience or entertainment?

Hit reality TV show Love is Blind released its first season in February 2020. Like most reality television shows, the series is best known for its intense drama, messy breakups, and overall entertainment factor. Marketed as a social experiment, the series' aim is to try to determine whether love really is blind. The series, in which the candidates engage without ever seeing each other, instantly catapulted to success with its release, receiving some international spin-offs and quickly filming several additional seasons. Apparentlythe concept is healthy but amid lawsuits, controversy, and exclusivity, the series begins to lose any semblance of credibility.

Netflix released the first episodes of its sixth season in February 2024, following controversy; several contestants attested that the show's producers treated the participants poorly. Tran Dang from the fifth season (who, interestingly, did not appear in any episodes) sued the production companies on the grounds that she was the victim of sexual assault by another participant. The producers, she alleged, simply allowed this to happen. Jeremy Hartwell, a candidate of season 2also filed a lawsuit, stating that participants were given large quantities of alcohol while being deprived of food and water. His testimony was supported by another participant in season 2s Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. Both allegations have since been denied and prosecutions continue.

With all of this on display, there was a hint of unease heading into the sixth season, at what cost is entertainment television produced? However, the show's latest controversy has nothing to do with the producers; instead, the motivations of several candidates have recently been thrust directly into the spotlight. Fan Favorite Candidate Trevor Sleep, which quickly gained public favor in poetic hair removal about his love for butterflies and The Notebook, was recently posted online by his girlfriend, who claimed that she and Sova had a serious relationship throughout the filming of the sixth season. Natalia, his girlfriend, claimed that Sova told him that he had gone to the show for financial benefits Unfortunately, she didn't anticipate how difficult it would be to watch him play a heartbroken good guy on social media, thus outing him online.

Co-competitor of Sovas Jeramey Lutinski was also arrested, as was his ex-fiancée Brittani Mcliverty. and her mother revealed that Lutinski was engaged and living with her while he applied to be on the show, selling their house a week or two before filming began. Season 6 isn't the only time the contestants' motivations have been called into question. Zack Goytowski accused his ex-fiancée Irina Solomonova of participating in the show to become famous. Drama is essential to reality TV and increases audiences; however, this raises some questions about credibility.

However, beyond the credibility of the contestants, there is a conversation to be had about the purpose of the show. Supposedly, Love is blind follows a social experiment, but it's a social experiment that mostly features thin, attractive women, so that surely defeats the purpose. How does this experiment test whether love is truly blind when all the candidates are conventionally attractive?

Several fans raised questions regarding the lack of plus-size contestants hosting the show Vanessa Lachéy quickly stopped. Lachey argues that the lack of diversity in body types is completely unintentional and not on the producers of all. According to her, the reason there are no plus size candidates is because their whole lives they have been very insecure about being themselves because of this swipe crazy generation we live in and this catfishing world we were in. are too insecure to appear on the show. This statement lacks a certain credibility. However, there are clearly times when competitors are visibly taken aback realizing that their fiancé does not fit conventional body standards, as shown Season 6 with Jimmy Presnell's reaction.

As Love is Blind ends its sixth season in mid-March, it is difficult not to note these shortcomings. With competitors looking to make a quick buck or producers actively excluding certain demographics, it's increasingly difficult to perceive the show as anything other than chaotic entertainment, far from a romantic experience.

Is love really blind? As the show's many failed marriages suggest, probably not; However, Love is blindThere is little credible evidence of this.