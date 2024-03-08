International Women's Day: Can Bollywood's Realistic Women Stand Up? | Bollywood News

The other day, while seeing photos from the red carpet of an award show, I realized that if I covered female celebrities' faces with my thumb or simply cut off their heads, it would be difficult to distinguish them from each other. As we celebrate Women's Day today, I can't help but think about the peculiar homogeneity of how our female celebrities present and dress these days. Whether it's an award show, a Diwali party or their weddings, it's hard to tell one dress parade, desi glam or pastel-colored celebration from another. Perhaps it’s as simple as an influential celebrity creating a herd mentality, or the manifestation of a larger problem. A shocking lack of experimentation, representation and diversity in Bollywood.

It's hard to name a female celebrity today that a regular brown girl can relate to and say, Hey, she looks like me and there's room for her too. Or, she's queer, but she has the same opportunities as cis actresses. The entire machinery seems to have internalized a heterosexual male gaze or a self-critical female gaze and produces retouched images of actresses posing at angles to emphasize their physical perfection.

Maybe that's why when I saw One Day on Netflix, starring the lovely Ambika Mod as Emma, ​​I couldn't help but feel represented. Not just because she's a brown woman, but because she embodies a complex, funny, approachable, and fully realized human being who is so much more than the sum of her physical characteristics. Its courageous casting and a new perspective on how the main protagonists can appear in a high-profile production. The new adaptation of Mr and Mrs Smith on Prime Video stars half-Japanese actress Maya Erskine and African-American actor Donald Glover in central roles. Casting multiracial actors to play characters once played by the glamorous Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie is a bold creative move that adds a layer of subtext to the story.

But closer to home, in Bollywood, we are playing it safe, more than ever. We've truly come full circle in terms of story classification and actor casting. In the past, we had the mainstream cinema and parallel cinema labels. We now categorize stories and actors under big screen and OTT.

To paraphrase Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, an actress has to be very good in three areas to be cast in a big budget film today: good looks, good looks and. good looks. Take any big-budget Bollywood film recently released on the big screen and see if you can find an example to the contrary. Be it Deepika Padukone in Pathaan and Fighter, Nayanthara in Jawan, Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha and now in Don 3, Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ananya Pandey in Dream Girl 2 or Triptii Dimri in Animal; only slim, blonde, glamorous women are deemed worthy of the big screen. For those who don't meet conventional standards of beauty, are over forty, or want to play roles that challenge them, there are OTT platforms.

In a post-pandemic world, we seem to have separate content and distribution choices, just like we separate food. So fast food films like Pathaan, Jawan and Fighter have aggressive men and attractive women. They are broadcast on big screens for mass consumption and provide us with instant gratification. Movies like Jaane JaaneGulmohar and Bhakshak or shows like Poacher, Lust Stories and Killer Soup where women are a main ingredient and the story has multiple flavors released on OTT platforms. Alternatively, they struggle to get a small theatrical release like Three of Us before releasing on a digital platform. The only anomaly was 12th Fail, which stood out due to its inspiring storyline and Vikrant Massey's heartfelt performance.

Unfortunately, it was not always this way. We recently had stars like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Vidya Balan, Tabu and Madhuri Dixit, among others, who were all considered attractive and talented. More importantly, they all had distinct personal styles. We could look at them, identify with them, and not feel inadequate or intimidated by their images.

The one common experience that unites women around the world is self-consciousness about their appearance. This is a fact that can both sadden and console you. From the moment we are old enough to understand things, we are told directly or indirectly that our appearance impacts not only what others think of us, but also how we are allowed to feel about ourselves.

When we see a certain type of woman or a certain combination of physical characteristics being called beautiful or being celebrated as attractive over and over again, we begin to believe that that is the only type of beauty. We spend enormous amounts of time, money, and energy to please ourselves or correct our perceived imperfections. Brands are trying to be more inclusive and cater to a more diverse range of skin tones and body types. Even the biggest brands have the brown girl, the chubby girl or the queer girl in their campaigns to appear politically correct.

But as long as an Indian Air Force helicopter pilot has to wear a revealing swimsuit to make his story worth watching or a policewoman is given a sleeveless shirt to look sexy during from a shootout, we will have a long way to go. While we all love a bit of suspension of disbelief in cinema, making actresses incidental and not an integral part of the narrative or measuring their worth by their waistlines is the kind of reductive cinema that we must soon leave our cinemas.