Meet the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Award Winners





Last month, ESSENCE announced the winners of the 17th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards, which will air exclusively on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network on Friday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Now let's take a closer look at this year's winners and their remarkable achievements in the film and television industry. 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Awards honorees and entertainment industry trailblazers include the Academy Award and Grammy nominated actress. Honoree Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer and lead actress Halle Bailey, acclaimed writer and showrunner of All American, All American: Homecoming And Madd, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and industry powerhouse and President of Original Programming for STARZ, Kathryn Busby. Hosted by Cliff Method Man Smith, ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood The awards recognize women who are making their undeniable mark in film and television. The celebration continues Friday, March 8 at the fifth annual ESSENCE Hollywood House, an event that serves as a resource for emerging and established creatives to help them reach the next level in their respective careers. Here are the winners of the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Danielle Brooks This Juillard-trained actress became known in 2013 for her role as Tasha Taystee Jefferson in the critically acclaimed series Orange Is the New Black. In the years that followed, she made her Broadway debut in the musical revival of The color purple as Sofia, for which she received a Tony Award nomination and won the Grammy Award. Last year, Brooks reprized her role as a headstrong black woman in Blitz Bazawule's film adaptation of the aforementioned musical, earning nominations for an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award. Brooks will next appear in the upcoming adventure film Minecraftscheduled for release in 2025. Cay Skin MoBay SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Drops | Photo: Sephora Halle Bailey For four seasons, the multi-talented artist shined as Skyler Sky Forster on the hit series Grown-ish. Musically, Bailey received several Grammy nominations for her efforts as one half of the duo Chloe x Halle, as well as a nod as a solo artist for the beautiful ballad. AngelL. She can also be seen as the main character in Disney's live-action remake. The little Mermaidand also portrayed a young Nettie Harris in 2023 The color purple. With a career spanning over a decade and other opportunities on the horizon, the limits have been crossed for this 23-year-old actress, singer and songwriter. Catherine Busby This Harvard graduate's entertainment journey stretches far and wide, as she worked for several years as an executive at LaFace, Paisley Park and MCA Records in London. Busby became director of comedy development at Universal Television in 1996, followed by a six-year stint as senior vice president and head of development at Carsey-Werner. Throughout her career, she has appeared on shows such as Whoopi, The Tracy Morgan ShowAnd The Aisha Tyler Show. As the former senior vice president of production at New Line Cinema, she produced the 2008 film. Sex and the cityy, and held the position of senior manager on Rush Hour 3. Today, Busby excels as president of original programming at Starz, a position she has held since 2021. Little Caroll Carroll is a writer, producer and actor, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. After receiving her master's degree from NYU in 2002, she wrote and produced shows such as A breath of fresh air with Jon and Nkechi, Bone, RosewoodAnd The resident. In 2018, she became an executive producer of the popular CW series. All Americanas well as its spin-off show, All American reunions. His most recent project, Found, premiered on NBC last October to rave reviews.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/gallery/meet-the-2024-essence-bwih-honorees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos