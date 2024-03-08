Doubt's Broadway revival leaves no doubt about Shanley and Amy Ryan

” ” by John Patrick ShanleyDoubt: a parable” was first produced in 2004, near the zenith of the long-running crisis caused by abusive priests hiding in plain sight within the Catholic Church. At the time, it seemed like a deeply nuanced work centered on the agony of a whistleblowing nun. On a broader level, it was a play on uncertainty in the face of a potential accusation that would surely result in serious harm, whether made public or not.

Twenty years later, all reasonable doubt has been removed from Shanley's parable. This tense drama, returns in a gripping new Broadway production from Roundabout Theater Company and director Scott Ellisplays like a cautionary tale, an ode to those who found the courage to stand up to attackers and side with the young and most vulnerable.

I thought it was because it was deftly structured almost like an 85 minute procedural, even detective thriller, as Sister Aloysius Beauvier said (Amy Ryan), the uncompromising headmistress of a parochial school, tries to toughen up her frightened young sidekick, Sister James (Zoe Kazan) to verify precisely what Father Brendan Flynn (Liev Schreiber) did with a young student whose breath smelled of communion wine.

But I saw something new and deeply sad about the play in this revival, thanks in large part to Ryan's performance in a role she took over halfway after the original star, Tyne Daly, left the show. Ryan and Ellis focus not so much on rectitude or certainty but on the character's struggle with his own exhaustion.

Ryan, whose performance is tart, vulnerable and flawless, shows us a character gradually realizing that her unwavering belief in the hierarchy she serves, the way she has ordered her entire life, is incompatible with her moral and practical quest. . Kazan, equally excellent, whose nun teacher presents the advantages and disadvantages of youth, can only look with horror at a future which she now understands is also coming. It's just a matter of time.

But frankly, all that pales in comparison to the most devastating scene in the play, which ranks among the best of any American drama of the last 20 years. It is a confrontation between Beauvier and the black boy's mother under the father's potentially harmful influence. As played atrociously here by Quincy Tyler Bernstine, the woman says, in essence, to leave him alone; adding one more problem to the pile the boy is already carrying would surely cause him to collapse under his weight.

This particular scene, Shanley's most masterful, achieves more in about 10 minutes than most screenwriters manage to achieve in entire plays. He eagerly reveals a great truth about how people in impossible and unjust situations must learn to compartmentalize and negotiate deals to alleviate aggravating circumstances. In this particular production, I found it almost unbearable to watch.

I would say that Schreiber could have chosen an extra note of vulnerability in his performance, but his Flynn certainly comes through, which is what the play demands. And, even if the boy is not seen, the actor has certainly highlighted the type of aggressive and obsequious intimacy with youth that has cost society so much.

The “doubt” evolves quickly, especially here on a relatively simple but very effective design of David Rockwell this only adds to the sense of dread inherent in the piece. You feel a very physical disconnect between community and solitude, fresh air and hidden secrets, the resolute teacher and the man cornered by petty power. The past being prologue, I left even more worried about the future than when I walked through the door.

Yet here it was, a play, a timely and now seemingly timeless work of art, that shed light and did exactly what American theater is supposed to do.