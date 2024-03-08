Entertainment
Alaska Brewers Sue State Liquor Board Over Entertainment Rules
It's a quiet afternoon at Grace Ridge Brewing, but it's hardly quiet. The sound of machinery echoed through the Homer Village Hall as co-owner Sherry Stead talked about starting the brewery eight years ago with her husband, Don.
Don wanted to open a brewery to make good beer, but more importantly to be part of the community and be able to provide some year-round jobs in Homer, Stead said.
Grace Ridge is one of three breweries and wineries suing the Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and Joan Wilson, director of the Alaska Bureau of Alcohol and Marijuana Control, over the rules governing the provision of live performances. Until earlier this year, state laws prohibited breweries and wineries from hosting on-site shows.
A Senate billit took nearly 10 years for former state Sen. Peter Micciche, now mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, to allow breweries to host four events a year with live entertainment. Businesses have to spend $100 each time to apply for a permit, and they have to pay double that to apply for a permit within three days of an event.
Stead said Grace Ridge serves as a hub for community events and fundraisers, but restrictions limit what people can do there.
We like to be a community place. And we had singers who wanted to come and rehearse. We had players who wanted to come to practice and we said no, she said.
Anchorage brewery Zip Kombucha is another plaintiff in the case. Owner Jessie Janes said she started her business in a Jewish synagogue making kombucha, a fermented tea drink.
Over time, Zip acquired its own facilities and the staff added various alcoholic beverages, including cider and hard kombucha. He said initially they had a restaurant license and held open mic events, dance classes and more. But when they opted for a brewery license, rules prevented them from hosting these events.
I think the state government doesn't really have a constitutional right to choose which businesses it thinks should succeed or fail or take priority over others, he said. And I think that's all these laws are supposed to do is give preference to one type of business over another type of business.
Janes said that somebreweries apply for full-service licensestoo, but they are expensive. He said they could cost up to $300,000.
The Pacific Legal Foundation represents the breweries in the lawsuit. Attorney Donna Matias said that by banning live performances, the law constitutes a blatant violation of free speech under the state and federal constitutions.
It's not just, I'm saying words, or I'm writing words, it's performances, it's theater, it's poetry, it's everything, all of that is considered protected by the First Amendment, she said.
By limiting entertainment only to certain businesses that serve alcohol, Matias said the rules also violate the equal protection clause of the state constitution.
Assistant Alaska Attorney General Kevin Higgins said in an emailed statement that the state plans to file a motion to dismiss the case.
We have seen a copy of the complaint and are considering filing a motion to dismiss before filing a response, Higgins wrote. The State will have 40 days to respond once notification is officially served.
The lawsuit does not have the support of the Brewers Guild of Alaska. The guild works to grow craft brewing in the state by hosting conferences and working to change laws. Board Chairman Lee Ellis said it takes a long time to try to change things through a lawsuit. It also only targets one problem breweries face.
From our perspective, the sooner we start considering new legislative changes to improve manufacturer privileges across the state, the sooner we are likely to achieve those goals, he said.
But Jason Davis, owner of Sweetgale Meadworks & Cider House in Homer, signed on to the lawsuit. He started his business three years ago and is known for sourcing most of his ingredients locally on the Kenai Peninsula. He said that while they stay busy in the summer, restrictions on live performances prevent them from hosting events with artists to generate more business.
Musicians often ask me if they could perform on my terrace or if they could announce to their fans that they are going to play a pop-up concert here, he said. And it's something that would be fun for me, fun for my clients, and it would be a great way to generate more business, especially during the slower winter months.
Ultimately, Davis says winning the lawsuit would be a small step toward leveling the playing field between breweries and bars.
